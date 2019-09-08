Apple (AAPL) Holding Maintained by Destination Wealth Management; Holder Jackson Square Partners Raised Yelp Cl A (YELP) Holding

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management bought 3,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 273,298 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.91 million, up from 269,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Europe Rev $13.85B; 14/05/2018 – Opinion today: Apple explains the market; 07/03/2018 – Friends Fun Wine Captures The Taste Buds Of Americans And Takes A Bite Out Of The Big Apple With Its New Miami-Inspired Fun Win; 23/03/2018 – IRELAND NAMES PREFERRED INVESTMENT MANAGERS FOR APPLE TAX MONEY; 23/05/2018 – APPLE OFFERING $50 CREDIT FOR OUT-OF-WARRANTY IPHONE BATTERY; 16/03/2018 – Apple Spreading Augmented Reality, Says Rosenblatt; HomePod Struggles — Barron’s Blog; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple to expand secure wireless chip beyond payments- The Information; 28/04/2018 – Apple’s Big Payday Will Only Go So Far — Heard on the Street; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple and Google’s corporate reputations have plunged; 18/04/2018 – Former Apple General Counsel Bruce Sewell Joins Village Enterprise Board

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased its stake in Yelp Inc Cl A (YELP) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc bought 153,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.58% . The institutional investor held 2.29M shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.00M, up from 2.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Yelp Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $32.7. About 849,633 shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 5.96% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 10/05/2018 – Yelp 1Q Rev $223M; 21/05/2018 – Jeremy Stoppelman, co-founder of Yelp, said the online review site “would have no shot” if it were being built today; 03/05/2018 – Yelp: Is Churn Scaring Off Potential Buyers? — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – YELP INC – FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $943 MLN TO $967 MILLION; 08/05/2018 – Google Takes On Yelp by Adding Personalized Features to Maps; 10/05/2018 – YELP SEES 2Q REV. $230M TO $233M, EST. $231.1M; 22/05/2018 – Yelp seeks to revive EU antitrust complaint against Google; 22/05/2018 – Yelp Reactivates Google Antitrust Complaint In EU — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – March 19th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Yelp, Inc. (YELP); 26/03/2018 – Yelp Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 8 Days

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42B and $1.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 9,246 shares to 247,577 shares, valued at $19.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 2,677 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 231,643 shares, and cut its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Q4 App Store growth outperforming – Morgan Stanley – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple testing in-display fingerprint ID – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – SPYV, AAPL, BAC, UNH – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple: Just Own The 9% Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple returns to bond market (update) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance holds 2.83% or 6.50 million shares in its portfolio. Duff Phelps Investment Mgmt Communications accumulated 41,620 shares. The Illinois-based Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora has invested 3.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 63,099 were accumulated by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Co. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 492,084 shares. Counsel Llc has 29,165 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Corp has 1.36% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5.83 million shares. Quadrant Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 3.13% or 29,783 shares in its portfolio. 30,712 were accumulated by Gm Advisory Gp Inc. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 2.15% or 61,600 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Com invested in 1,316 shares. Moreover, King Luther Cap Mgmt has 2.91% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2.00 million shares. The Texas-based Sunbelt Secs Inc has invested 2.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sumitomo Life Insur owns 149,477 shares or 3.82% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc has invested 1.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Friday Feature: Best places to get a burger in South Florida (Photos) – South Florida Business Journal” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Analysts Check In On Yelp’s Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GoDaddy Fails To Impress – Seeking Alpha” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About Yelp Inc.’s (NYSE:YELP) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Yelp: The Pain Won’t Last Forever – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold YELP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 68.27 million shares or 0.59% less from 68.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Finance Ltd Com invested in 17,797 shares or 0% of the stock. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.03% or 9,921 shares. Svcs Automobile Association reported 11,606 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com accumulated 500 shares. American Investment Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.22% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 8,440 shares. 8,468 are owned by Creative Planning. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.02% or 34,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 259,378 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 82,355 are owned by Voloridge Management Limited Liability. Aurora Invest Counsel reported 1.18% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 2,118 shares. Synovus Financial holds 0% or 93 shares in its portfolio. Petrus Lta has invested 0.06% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Exane Derivatives invested 0% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Deutsche State Bank Ag owns 0.01% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 455,918 shares.

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97 billion and $18.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 327,817 shares to 11.11 million shares, valued at $1.31 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tripadvisor Inc Com Usd0.001 (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 1.70M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.55M shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:BIIB).