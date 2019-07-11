Apple (AAPL) Holding Maintained by David R Rahn & Associates Inc; U S G (USG) Shareholder Kellner Capital Lowered Its Stake by $769,700 as Share Price Were Volatile

David R Rahn & Associates Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 20.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. David R Rahn & Associates Inc bought 2,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,482 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, up from 13,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. David R Rahn & Associates Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $914.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $203.23. About 17.90 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – APPLE DIRECTOR AND FORMER U.S. VP AL GORE AT EDUCATION EVENT; 28/03/2018 – Apple HomePod Will Do Just Fine; 11/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Carpool Karaoke coming to Apple’s TV app for free after first being an Apple Music; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES TOOL TO LET MULTIPLE STUDENTS SHARE AN IPAD; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook’s advice to his younger self: ‘The joy is in the journey’:; 17/04/2018 – Activist investor Jana hired staff for new socially responsible fund; 13/03/2018 – US News: Apple Supplier Wistron Secures Land to Build New Site in Southern India; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Apple Inc. ‘AA+’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – EU PROPOSES LAW REGULATING BUSINESS PRACTICES OF ONLINE PLATFORMS LIKE APPLE, GOOGLE, AMAZON; 18/04/2018 – Apple’s Battery Issues Reveal Deeper Problems: Fully Charged

Kellner Capital Llc decreased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 30.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc sold 17,900 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, down from 58,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 26/03/2018 – U.S. building products maker USG Corp. rejected an unsolicited buyout offer from its second-biggest shareholder, Germany’s Gebr Knauf; 13/04/2018 – USG COMMENTS FOLLOW REJECTION OF KNAUF ACQUISITION OFFER; 01/05/2018 – KNAUF ‘ENCOURAGED’ THAT THE USG BOARD AUTHORIZED TALKS; 26/03/2018 – USG HOLDER KNAUF MADE $40.10 SHR PROPOSAL FOR USG IN NOV. 2017; 12/04/2018 – USG CORP – SENT LETTER TO STOCKHOLDERS URGING THEM TO VOTE FOR ELECTION OF USG’S INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 30/04/2018 – Glass Lewis Indicates USG Has Relied on a Recalcitrant Engagement Strategy; 12/04/2018 – Berkshire intends to oppose USG board nominees after Knauf bid; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway: Knauf Option Would Only Be Exercisable With Full USG Takeover; 10/04/2018 – Knauf Presented USG Board With Offer to Acquire Co. in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $42/Share; 26/03/2018 – Gebr. Knauf KG revealed in a securities filing Friday it offered to buy USG for $42 per share on Mar. 15

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World holds 0.08% or 239,200 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 849,913 shares. Eqis Management owns 9,107 shares. D E Shaw & holds 22,479 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 132,584 were reported by Deutsche Bank Ag. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 16,092 shares or 0% of the stock. Moors Cabot Inc stated it has 29,616 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Lmr Partners Llp reported 1.02% stake. S Muoio Com Ltd Com accumulated 1.94% or 49,000 shares. Alyeska Invest Group Limited Partnership invested 0.79% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Charles Schwab Management Incorporated has 0.02% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Gamco Investors Inc Et Al holds 0.3% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 899,218 shares. Starr Company Inc stated it has 93,804 shares or 1.62% of all its holdings. Westchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.14 million shares. 69,079 are owned by Legal And General Gp Plc.

Kellner Capital Llc, which manages about $146.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) by 30,300 shares to 88,300 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tribune Media Co by 36,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ima Wealth holds 17,479 shares. 39,391 were accumulated by Capital International Inc Ca. C M Bidwell & Associates invested in 0.03% or 174 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Lc holds 3,004 shares. Steinberg Global Asset Management has invested 0.95% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 921 were accumulated by Beacon Inc. Northstar Asset Limited Liability holds 4.48% or 57,949 shares. Moreover, Trb Advisors LP has 17.4% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Investec Asset Management North America invested in 22,575 shares. Fulton Bank Na reported 122,851 shares stake. Fisher Asset Management Lc holds 2.75% or 12.77 million shares. Park Circle invested 2.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Marietta Investment Partners Llc holds 3.52% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 58,954 shares. First Citizens Financial Bank And Trust reported 2.73% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 2.78% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

