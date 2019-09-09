Apple (AAPL) Holding Maintained by Csat Investment Advisory Lp; Ellington Management Group Has Boosted Stake in Freshpet (FRPT) by $504,000

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Freshpet Inc (FRPT) by 86.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.06% . The hedge fund held 25,900 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, up from 13,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Freshpet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $50.11. About 167,375 shares traded. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 57.87% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 07/05/2018 – FRESHPET INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.10; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 05/03/2018 Freshpet 4Q EPS 4c; 29/05/2018 – Freshpet, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 22/05/2018 – Freshpet, Inc. Names Dr. Gerardo Perez-Camargo as Vice President of Research and Development; 21/04/2018 – DJ Freshpet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRPT); 07/05/2018 – FRESHPET INC FRPT.O – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY REITERATED ITS GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – Freshpet 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Investigation of Freshpet, Inc; 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC – QTRLY SHR $0.04

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 39.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 5,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 18,219 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, up from 13,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 09/05/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan Selling Video Subscriptions Through TV App; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Europe Rev $13.85B; 14/05/2018 – Apple supplier Foxconn posts 14.5 percent drop in first-quarter net profit, lags forecasts; 02/05/2018 – Customers remain loyal to the Apple brand and sales remain strong in China, one of the company’s most important markets; 03/04/2018 – BMCC FIRST COLLEGE IN CUNY SYSTEM TO OFFER APPLE’S EVERYONE CAN CODE CURRICULUM; 31/05/2018 – TELEGRAM CEO SAYS APPLE HAS BEEN PREVENTING THE TELEGRAM APP FROM UPDATING EVER SINCE RUSSIA ORDERED APPLE TO REMOVE THE MESSAGING SERVICE FROM APP STORE; 04/05/2018 – The buy makes Berkshire the third largest Apple shareholder, behind Vanguard and BlackRock; 20/04/2018 – AAPL:ISSUE AFFECTS SOME 13-INCH MACBOOK PRO NON TOUCH BAR UNITS; 30/04/2018 – Apple sceptics are looking at the wrong metrics

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74M and $197.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 7,245 shares to 11,936 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $548.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 24,100 shares to 21,400 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 10,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,900 shares, and cut its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (NYSE:AEO).