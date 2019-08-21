Apple (AAPL) Holding Maintained by Central Bank & Trust Co; Origin Asset Management Llp Lifted Intel (INTC) Stake by $7.90 Million

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 66.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 149,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 373,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.07M, up from 224,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $47.22. About 6.77M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – Tom’s Hardware: Intel Postpones Patching ‘Spectre NG’ CPU Flaws; 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Rev $67.5B; 26/04/2018 – Intel CEO Brian Krzanich dismissed investor concerns that functionality issues were causing 10-nanometer production delays; 19/03/2018 – Intel: Lavizzo-Mourey is Fifth New Independent Director Added to Intel’s Bd Since Beginning of 2016; 16/05/2018 – Intel’s Intriguing Future For Memory Chips — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Former Apple General Counsel Bruce Sewell Joins Village Enterprise Board; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: INTEL CHIEF TO TALK WITH VISITING IRAQI OFFICIAL TODAY; 13/03/2018 – Trump eyes tariffs on up to $60 bln Chinese goods; tech, telecoms, apparel targeted

Central Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co bought 5,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 47,489 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.02 million, up from 42,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $963.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $213.23. About 11.29 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/04/2018 – HP Partners With PRSA-NY to Support the Big Apple President’s Diversity Data Honor Roll Award; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS THERE WILL ALWAYS BE THOSE SEEKING UNFAIR TRADE ADVANTAGES, BUT “THE WORLD WILL NOT DO SOMETHING STUPID”; 23/05/2018 – Apple Is Said to Use Volkswagen Self-Driving Vans for Employees; 03/04/2018 – Apple reveals UK gender pay gap; 23/04/2018 – EU: Data Access Would Allow Apple to Directly Target Competitors’ Customers; 11/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the purchase of the assets and accounts of Green Frog Products, Inc. to enhance the buildout of retail accounts throughout Florida; 10/05/2018 – AliveCor already sells portable EKG sensors, one that attaches to a smartphone and another that’s embedded in an Apple Watch band; 06/03/2018 – Apple, Lenovo Caught in Crossfire as U.S.-China Trade War Looms; 07/03/2018 – APPLE – IN 2017, CO DIRECTED SUPPLIERS TO REMOVE 10 SMELTERS AND REFINERS NOT WILLING TO PARTICIPATE IN, OR COMPLETE, THIRD PARTY AUDIT IN GIVEN TIMELINES; 20/04/2018 – A source says the department previously investigated similar claims in 2016 and that a complaint from Apple was one factor that led to that probe

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $445.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,264 shares to 26,863 shares, valued at $6.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bankamerica Corp New (NYSE:BAC) by 27,317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,746 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Corporation Il has 385,917 shares for 2.6% of their portfolio. Private Tru Na has invested 2.83% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Arcadia Invest Mngmt Corporation Mi holds 2.9% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 52,714 shares. Barry Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.17% or 53,386 shares. Hutchinson Capital Ca owns 45,589 shares or 2.61% of their US portfolio. Finemark Financial Bank And holds 2.24% or 203,330 shares in its portfolio. Grand Jean Management owns 58,907 shares for 4.56% of their portfolio. Augustine Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 60,580 shares or 7.64% of the stock. Foundry Prtn Lc invested in 0.03% or 4,372 shares. Long Road Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company reported 6,004 shares stake. Stellar Capital Management Limited Liability Com has 4,063 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Forbes J M & Llp accumulated 48,534 shares. Baskin Fin Services invested in 5.61% or 159,116 shares. 9,737 are held by American Economic Planning Inc Adv. Sonata Grp holds 2.31% or 16,344 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carderock Cap Mgmt invested in 0.96% or 43,613 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Llc reported 1.73% stake. Minnesota-based Leuthold Group Limited Com has invested 0.1% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cadence Cap Management Limited Liability Corp holds 130,536 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Hedeker Wealth Ltd holds 50,443 shares or 1.9% of its portfolio. Overbrook holds 0.19% or 16,570 shares in its portfolio. Tortoise Inv Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Company accumulated 0.35% or 14,837 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership invested in 171,093 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Llc, Us-based fund reported 77,648 shares. 29,573 are held by Guyasuta Invest Advsrs. Waters Parkerson & Limited Co reported 69,957 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bancorp Wealth owns 26,573 shares. 176,842 are held by North Star Inv Management. Athena Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.54% or 40,934 shares.