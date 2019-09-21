Apple (AAPL) Holding Maintained by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank; Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) Stock Declined While Banc Funds Co Has Decreased Position by $473,200

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) by 25.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 9,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.88% . The hedge fund held 26,075 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36 million, down from 35,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $861.80M market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $49.45. About 68,877 shares traded or 97.93% up from the average. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) has declined 15.01% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical WASH News: 15/03/2018 – WASHINGTON TRUST WASH.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.43/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Elects Constance Howes to Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – Washington Trust Bancorp Raises Quarter Dividend to 43c Vs. 39c; 01/05/2018 – Washington Trust Empowers Providence High School Students through Innovative Web-Based Financial Literacy Program; 03/04/2018 – Washington Trust Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – WASHINGTON TRUST 1Q EPS 93C, EST. 87C; 24/04/2018 – Washington Trust Annual Meeting Highlights Record 2017 Performance; 25/04/2018 – Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Elects Howes to Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Increases Qtrly Div; 06/03/2018 Washington Trust Completes Executive Leadership Transition

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought 6,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 76,163 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.08 million, up from 69,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $975.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98M shares traded or 115.69% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS LOWERING IPHONE UNIT AND ASP EXPECTATIONS SLIGHTLY FOR MARCH-QTR AND BEYOND; 29/04/2018 – Apple expected to boost shareholder returns by at least $100bn; 08/04/2018 – Apple, Amazon and Google Also Are Bracing for Privacy Regulations; 27/04/2018 – Cramer: Apple has the most to lose from a trade war; 05/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Apple could release new high-end headphones this year; 05/03/2018 – Apple is reportedly planning to launch a cheaper 13-inch MacBook Air during the second quarter, according to KGI Securities; 02/05/2018 – Five charts that show Apple is returning more cash than any company ever; 21/05/2018 – KONICA MINOLTA ACQUIRES MACPROFESSIONALS, THE APPLE PLATFORM EXPERTS; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple to close Atlantic City store, cutting 52 employees- Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Samsung and a lot of their investors are probably watching today’s Korean summit

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $26,500 activity.

More notable recent Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ecolab (ECL) Expands Product Portfolio With New Technology – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Forget Activision, Disney Should Buy These Companies Instead – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Funko to Present at Two Investor Conferences in September – GlobeNewswire” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “GrowLife, Inc. to Exhibit at MJBizCon International in Toronto – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing CEO eyes major aircraft order under any U.S.-China trade deal – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allegiance Bancshares Inc. by 83,226 shares to 408,758 shares, valued at $13.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern First Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 62,871 shares in the quarter, for a total of 625,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Avidbank Holdings Inc. (AVBH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold WASH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 10.09 million shares or 1.24% more from 9.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Teton Inc has 0.31% invested in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH). California Pub Employees Retirement holds 18,395 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 94,500 are owned by Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc. Carroll Fin Associates, a North Carolina-based fund reported 21 shares. Barclays Pcl stated it has 19,224 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fiduciary invested in 15,900 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 11,827 shares. Metropolitan Life Company New York reported 5,219 shares stake. Swiss Bancorporation reported 29,000 shares. Foundry Prtn Limited Liability holds 58,395 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma reported 1,089 shares. Parametric Lc reported 33,640 shares stake. Raymond James Advsr reported 0% in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH). Wedge Mgmt L LP Nc, North Carolina-based fund reported 3,854 shares. Camarda Fin Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, down 4.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WASH’s profit will be $16.73 million for 12.88 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jlb And has 3.2% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 79,856 shares. Churchill Management Corporation holds 0.35% or 66,630 shares. 5,059 were accumulated by Harvest Cap. Tompkins Fin reported 2.64% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Guinness Asset Limited reported 91 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Northstar Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 4.45% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Strategic Fincl Service holds 1.7% or 65,002 shares in its portfolio. Invsts Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 3,683 shares stake. 550,489 were accumulated by Welch And Forbes Ltd. Spectrum Mngmt Group Inc Inc accumulated 31,864 shares. Thomas Story And Son Ltd Co invested in 23,710 shares. Braun Stacey Assocs Inc stated it has 3.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Captrust Financial Advsrs holds 2.31% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 315,240 shares. Williams Jones And Assoc Limited Liability Co holds 2.56% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 623,390 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Incorporated owns 39,864 shares.