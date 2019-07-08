Apple (AAPL) Holding Lifted by Northstar Group Inc; Autodesk (ADSK) Shareholder Ing Groep Nv Has Lifted Its Stake by $507,315

Northstar Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc bought 3,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,501 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12M, up from 34,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $919.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $199.94. About 20.27M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple hosted a Tuesday event at Chicago’s Lane Tech College Prep High School; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 250 points as Apple drags tech lower; 20/04/2018 – Apple Hit by Weaker iPhone Sales Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Technalysis’ O’Donnell Says Big Misread in Apple Component Players (Video); 26/05/2018 – Times of India: Apple’s new update may allow users to use their iPhones as hotel keys, transit passes and more; 06/04/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook: #MeToo, DACA activists and Parkland students are ‘heroes’; 15/05/2018 – Investors Cut Apple Holding by Most Since at Least ’08 (Correct); 05/04/2018 – SAMSUNG SEES 100M OLED PANEL SUPPLY TO APPLE THIS YR: THE BELL; 04/04/2018 – Apple is reportedly working on a redesign of its iPhone. via @cnbctech; 03/05/2018 – Apple faces these technical roadblocks in the comedown from earnings euphoria (via @TradingNation)

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 154.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 3,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,389 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $840,000, up from 2,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $169.83. About 1.21 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 11/04/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $145; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss $173.5M; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 95c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 38c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Rev $550M-$560M; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q NET REV. $554M, EST. $544.8M; 21/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $169 FROM $162; 17/05/2018 – Autodesk Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 07/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom’s Pledge, Autodesk’s Metrics, iPhone X’s Slump — Barron’s Blog; 25/05/2018 – Autodesk forecasts second-quarter profit below estimates

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Autodesk, PTC get bull on catalysts – Seeking Alpha” on April 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Autodesk (ADSK) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on March 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Autodesk (ADSK) Up 0.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 05/24/2019: VSAT,SNAP,GOOG,GOOGL,ADSK – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Autodesk: Ditch This High-Flying Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel owns 0.81% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 58,532 shares. City Hldg Company invested in 47 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com holds 0.09% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 82,928 shares. Bp Public Ltd Company invested in 23,000 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Lc Pa invested in 0.06% or 4,441 shares. Cwm Llc accumulated 244 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Suntrust Banks Inc has 0.02% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 20,173 shares. Central Bancorp reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 13,199 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Board. Blair William And Com Il accumulated 10,997 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Maverick Capital Limited holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 37,460 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 0.01% stake. White Elm Ltd Llc owns 4.52% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 110,215 shares. Jackson Square Partners Ltd Co owns 3.17M shares. Cap Ww owns 8.41 million shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $4.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) by 19,833 shares to 31,603 shares, valued at $863,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 209,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,330 shares, and cut its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,500 were reported by Cna Fincl Corp. Aspen Inc reported 0.89% stake. First Bancshares Trust Co Of Newtown has 2.63% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 50,460 shares. Private Ocean Lc has invested 0.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mondrian Invest Ptnrs Ltd holds 415,317 shares or 2.49% of its portfolio. Capwealth Ltd Company reported 4.11% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Olstein Cap Mgmt Lp stated it has 0.74% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Two Sigma Limited Liability Company owns 1,556 shares. 40,396 were accumulated by Reliance Of Delaware. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 177,539 shares or 1.7% of the stock. Webster Bancshares N A has 2.49% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 91,853 shares. Essex Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,527 shares. The Maryland-based Mount Vernon Associate Md has invested 8.3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Aldebaran Fin owns 23,555 shares for 3.15% of their portfolio. Moreover, Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp has 0.25% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).