Apple (AAPL) Holding Lifted by Kanawha Capital Management Llc; Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holder Moors & Cabot Decreased Its Holding by $336,056 as Market Value Rose

Kanawha Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc bought 1,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,163 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.32 million, up from 89,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $980.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $213.04. About 65.18 million shares traded or 145.37% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/05/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR APPLE AFFECTS 52; 10/05/2018 – A card would be branded with Apple Pay, the technology giant’s mobile payments platform; 29/03/2018 – Paddy Cosgrave: In 2014 a tiny Chinese startup exhibited at Web Summit. They said they were taking on Apple & Samsung. People; 04/05/2018 – Apple is more up than 2 percent; 30/05/2018 – Oregonian: Apple quietly opens Oregon engineering lab, poaches from Intel; 24/04/2018 – Apple Takes Next Step Toward Paying EU13 Billion Tax Demand; 19/04/2018 – Mizuho’s Lamba Downgrades Apple After ‘Lackluster Demand’ (Video); 24/05/2018 – Jury Awards Apple $539 Million in Samsung Patent Case; 22/03/2018 – John Sculley, the former Apple CEO, weighs in on the Facebook fallout; 22/03/2018 – Daring Fireball: Apple Redoubling Efforts on E-Books

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 4,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,832 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, down from 53,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $71.74. About 4.26M shares traded or 32.56% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS SAYS VOLUME GROWTH OF 4 PCT IN QTR; 23/05/2018 – CL COMMITS TO 100% RECYCLABLE PLASTICS IN PACKAGING BY 2025

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,768 were reported by Ledyard State Bank. Meyer Handelman owns 353,496 shares or 1.21% of their US portfolio. Bowen Hanes & Co has invested 1.35% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Kemnay Advisory Serv owns 750 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Atwood & Palmer holds 0.26% or 26,900 shares in its portfolio. Ghp Investment Advsr holds 0.36% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 40,257 shares. 168,833 are owned by Kornitzer Cap Incorporated Ks. Hugh Johnson Ltd Liability Corporation has 11,039 shares. Regions Fincl invested in 124,578 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Zebra Cap Ltd Llc reported 3,209 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Limited has invested 0.01% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Pennsylvania Trust has invested 0.01% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0.03% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Spc Fin Incorporated reported 3,230 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. East Coast Asset Limited Liability Co holds 34,443 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Colgate-Palmolive: I Underestimated The Stock’s Potential – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Colgate-Palmolive: Buying Some Skin Care Growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Colgate-Palmolive Earnings, Revenue inline in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Colgate Makes Its Largest Acquisition in Over 20 Years – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.60M for 25.62 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $735.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (NYSE:MNR) by 24,832 shares to 127,343 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 6,371 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,514 shares, and has risen its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).