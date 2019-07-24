Apple (AAPL) Holding Lifted by Jolley Asset Management Llc; As Shaw Communications In (SJR) Shares Declined, Mawer Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Position

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 1,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,264 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42M, up from 21,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $953.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $207.34. About 9.49 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/03/2018 – Former Apple CEO and chairman of RxAdvance says the cost parameters of the pharmacy benefit manager market need to ‘fundamentally’ change; 20/04/2018 – Apple Struggles With Effort to Diversify Screen Suppliers; 16/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly vetting North Carolina and Virginia as potential sites for its new campus; 07/05/2018 – Apple is set to open at a record high Monday as Warren Buffett doubles down on his praise for the company. via @cnbctech; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer weighs in on Apple CEO Tim Cook’s comments about Facebook’s data privacy scandal; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 20/03/2018 – Apple grabs two-year lead in 3D sensing race; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own from 2020-Bbg; 01/05/2018 – Last week, Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi cut his fiscal-year earnings-per-share estimate for Apple based on his team’s analysis of supply-chain companies that “increasingly point[ed] to weakness.”; 14/05/2018 – TIAA-CREF Adds Aptiv, Exits Baidu, Cuts Apple: 13F

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Shaw Communications In (SJR) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 83,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8.65 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $180.14M, down from 8.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Shaw Communications In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $19.67. About 250,724 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 2.69% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 12/04/2018 – Is Shaw About to Become the Fourth Member of Canada’s Big Three?; 30/04/2018 – Cincinnati Bengals Draft Hometown Pick, The Motz Group and Shaw Sports Turf, to Deliver a High-Performance Synthetic Turf Syste; 12/03/2018 – Oakworth Capital Bank Adds Jennifer Shaw as Associate Managing Director, Talent and Leadership Development; 11/05/2018 – Burgundy Asset Buys New 1.1% Position in Shaw Communications; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications 2Q Rev C$1.36B; 07/05/2018 – Griffin Cap Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of the Shaw Distribution Center – Northport Building C; 14/05/2018 – CRG: $57M SALE OF BUILD-TO-SUIT FOR SHAW INDUSTRIES IN SAVANNAH; 01/05/2018 – New Yale® YK™ and Shaw-Box® SK™ Hoists Offer Industry-Leading Technology and Safety; 04/05/2018 – Future Announces the Appointment of Christine Shaw as Managing Director & Senior Vice President, B2B; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Declares Monthly Dividends

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monetta Financial Svcs reported 15,000 shares stake. Burke Herbert Natl Bank Tru Communications has 18,207 shares for 3.06% of their portfolio. M&T National Bank & Trust has invested 1.71% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ghp Inv stated it has 1.22% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 7.55% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 47,326 shares. Savant Cap Limited Liability reported 1.75% stake. New York-based M&R Cap has invested 4.33% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Trustmark Retail Bank Trust Department has 0.85% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 44,123 shares. 28,581 are held by Aimz Invest Lc. Financial Advisory Grp has 17,037 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Liability Com Oh has invested 1.79% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co, Minnesota-based fund reported 69,539 shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 14,003 shares. Cornerstone Inv Limited Liability holds 415,913 shares or 3.52% of its portfolio.

Jolley Asset Management Llc, which manages about $208.23M and $138.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,022 shares to 99,797 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93 billion and $14.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,172 shares to 49,457 shares, valued at $58.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 192,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.59M shares, and has risen its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd.