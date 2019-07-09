Apple (AAPL) Holding Lifted by Capital International Inc; As Noodles & Co (NDLS) Valuation Rose, Prospector Partners Boosted by $700,800 Its Stake

Capital International Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 11.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc bought 3,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,391 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.48M, up from 35,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $201.31. About 14.07M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/04/2018 – Former Apple General Counsel Bruce Sewell Joins Village Enterprise Board; 25/04/2018 – Screenvision Media, KAOS Connect, and Crunchyroll Announce Ticket Availability for Bungo Stray Dogs – DEAD APPLE -; 19/03/2018 – iDrop News: Rumor Claims Apple Will Soon Launch a `Blush Gold’ iPhone X; 07/05/2018 – Dealbook: Countdown to $1 Trillion Is Back On for Apple: DealBook Briefing; 16/04/2018 – Fudzilla: Apple won’t do 5G in 2019; 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils Everyone Can Create Curriculum to Spark Student Creativity; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE BOOSTED AAPL, MON, TEVA, DAL, BK IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Apple’s big design problem is that it is running out of space on the device’s exterior; 29/05/2018 – APPLE SEES HOMEPOD IN CANADA, FRANCE, GERMANY STARTING JUNE 18; 27/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Many Apple suppliers and tech industry executives are voicing concerns that a trade war between the U.S. and China will not only damage their businesses but also the industry and economic growth as a result

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Noodles & Co (NDLS) by 26.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 116,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 559,604 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81M, up from 442,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Noodles & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $358.03M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.43. About 205,435 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 11.75% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO – COMPANY IS REITERATING TARGETS RELATED TO ITS 2018 PERFORMANCE; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SAYS CONTINUING A SEARCH FOR A PERMANENT REPLACEMENT FOR ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 14/03/2018 – Noodles Sees 2018 Rev $440M-$450M; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – SEES MODESTLY POSITIVE COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES IN 2018; 14/03/2018 – Noodles 4Q Adj EPS 1c; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DOWN 0.9% FOR COMPANY-OWNED RESTAURANTS, DOWN 0.9% FOR FRANCHISE RESTAURANTS; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO: DAGGETT TO BECOME CFO OF QDOBA MEXICAN EATS; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.9% SYSTEM-WIDE; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO 4Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1C; 21/05/2018 – Noodles & Co Presenting at Conference May 30

More notable recent Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Noodles & Company Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on October 23, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Limbach, Hibbett, SB, Noodles and Middlesex Water – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Noodles & Company to Participate in Two Upcoming June Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “30 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Same-store restaurant sales dip in April – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $659.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 13,650 shares to 39,650 shares, valued at $5.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Primerica Inc (NYSE:PRI) by 4,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,990 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.75, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold NDLS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.72 million shares or 12.53% less from 27.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 503,476 shares. Capstone Advsrs Inc accumulated 25,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Jane Street Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 137,537 shares. Granite Point Capital L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 134,851 shares. Wellington Mgmt Llp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 82,133 shares. Chicago Equity Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Ameritas Inv Partners accumulated 0% or 970 shares. Assetmark Inc, California-based fund reported 24 shares. Moreover, Swiss Retail Bank has 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 34,900 shares. Us Bancshares De has invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). 11,500 are owned by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Cooper Creek Ptnrs Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 461,301 shares. Vanguard Gp invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Renaissance Techs Ltd holds 0% or 28,969 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stock Market News For Jul 9, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Nike, Tesla, Uber And More – Benzinga” published on July 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple Revamps MacBook Lineup Ahead of Back-to-School Shopping Season – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/21/2019: RHT, QCOM, AAPL, FB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “DIA, GS, AAPL, MMM: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,692 were reported by Armstrong Henry H Associate. Interocean Cap Lc owns 4.24% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 239,752 shares. Adirondack holds 2.81% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 20,424 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 1.34% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Massachusetts-based Putnam Investments Lc has invested 2.82% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Blackhill invested in 70,457 shares. Peoples Financial Service Corporation accumulated 2.07% or 21,315 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd holds 525,661 shares. 21,312 were accumulated by Anderson Hoagland &. Axiom Ltd Liability Company De, Connecticut-based fund reported 111,563 shares. 63,099 are owned by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc. Kames Public Llc invested in 272,732 shares or 1.47% of the stock. Peddock Capital Advsr Lc stated it has 21,908 shares or 2.25% of all its holdings. Axa stated it has 2.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 155,051 were accumulated by Eagle Advisors Ltd Company.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21B and $840.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 15,700 shares to 77,127 shares, valued at $39.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr (NYSE:HDB) by 32,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 231,600 shares, and cut its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv L Adr (NYSE:AMX).