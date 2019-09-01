Apple (AAPL) Holding Held by Valueworks Llc; Kirr Marbach & Company Raised Nuance Communications (NUAN) Position by $475,904

Valueworks Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 19.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc bought 7,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 43,160 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.20M, up from 36,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD TO FEATURE A10 FUSION CHIP – EXEC; 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 20/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Apple grabs 2-year lead in 3D sensing race; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS BASED ON CHANNEL CHECKS WITH SUPPLIERS, CURRENT EXPECTATION FOR NEW IPHONES PRODUCTION ABOUT 80-90 MLN UNITS FOR H2; 08/05/2018 – Apple is worth $945 billion – more than ever:; 24/05/2018 – Apple blocks Steam’s plan to extend its video games to iPhones; 25/04/2018 – `NO POT OF GOLD’ FOR IRELAND ON APPLE ARREARS: FIN MINISTER; 10/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Intel Considers Bid for Qualcomm as Fears grow that Apple may have Sway over the Broadcom Bid; 03/05/2018 – Apple’s Pricey iPhone X Still Sold Better Than Any Other Phone — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – VirnetX Awarded $502.6 Million Jury Verdict Against Apple

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc bought 29,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 568,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62 million, up from 538,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.81. About 1.12 million shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 22/03/2018 – SDL and Nuance to Develop Solutions for Machine Translation of Voice and Video; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Reform of Nuance’s Executive Pay Practices; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE NAMES MARK BENJAMIN AS CEO; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY REVISED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GROWTH ESTIMATES TO 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH FROM 3% TO 5% ORGANIC GROWTH; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Nuance Digital Messaging Connects People with Brands One Billion Times a Year; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter to Nuance Commun Bd and Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And lncoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN – BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST KATHRYN MARTIN ACCEPT SHAREHOLDER’S REPEATED OPPOSITION TO BOARD SEAT & RESIGN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) holds 46,088 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Smart Portfolios Llc invested in 800 shares. Somerset Grp Inc Limited invested 1.71% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). State Common Retirement Fund holds 2.86% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 11.73M shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership accumulated 91,739 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Miles has invested 1.84% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corp holds 0.23% or 5,459 shares. Cornerstone Cap holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 16,560 shares. Hourglass Limited Company reported 49,016 shares. 121,584 were accumulated by Brown Advisory Ltd Liability. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al holds 0.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 55,667 shares. Penobscot Investment Management Com Inc holds 56,465 shares. 3,480 are owned by Schwartz Invest Counsel Inc. Alabama-based Oakworth Capital has invested 3.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sterling Management Incorporated holds 2.76% or 18,757 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Everett Harris & Ca stated it has 0.02% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Gateway Advisers Ltd reported 328,188 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards Company accumulated 1,100 shares. Parametric Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 194,338 shares. Raymond James Assoc stated it has 1.39 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 670,919 are held by Daiwa Sb Invs. Natixis owns 0.01% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 114,644 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Company holds 0.01% or 608,755 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Investment Management invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Comerica Fincl Bank holds 0% or 11,378 shares in its portfolio. Amp Capital Investors holds 0% or 24,504 shares. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 141 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc reported 252,618 shares stake.

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08 million and $411.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 2,300 shares to 42,850 shares, valued at $6.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,455 shares, and cut its stake in Colliers International Group.