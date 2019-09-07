Apple (AAPL) Holding Held by Bank Hapoalim Bm; Vulcan Value Partners Increases Stake in Cvs Health Corp. (CVS)

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 13.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm bought 4,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 36,467 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93 million, up from 32,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: MORE: The initiative comes as part of a larger strategy to make all of Apple’s devices — including; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s Previous Entry-Level iPad Cost $329; 03/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and former Google chief business officer Omid Kordestani were some of the first to offer their support; 04/05/2018 – 05/01 The Cable – Tariffs, Mnuchin & Apple; 29/03/2018 – Apple Revamps Privacy Controls to Comply With New European Law; 03/04/2018 – Watchmakers Show Off Survival Tools for an Apple Age at Baselworld; 26/05/2018 – Times of India: Apple’s new update may allow users to use their iPhones as hotel keys, transit passes and more; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 28/05/2018 – BNN: Head of Apple’s Canadian division Brent Johnston leaves company; 28/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market. Chromebooks represented about 60 percent of the U.S. K-12 school market last year

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) by 56.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 2.88 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 7.96 million shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429.20M, up from 5.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $62.23. About 6.94 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS: Moving Forward on Regulatory, Integration Planning Fronts on Aetna Deal; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar [21:34 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit for $40M to CVS; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conferen; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better Inform Pharmacy Choices; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health to Provide Info, Tools to Choose Lower-Cost Prescription Drugs; 16/03/2018 – CVS to offer GSK’s new shingles vaccine at stores nationwide; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health’s big bond hits leader board; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in West Virginia to Help Combat Opioid Abuse

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exchange Capital holds 0.42% or 27,954 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr Inc reported 0.28% stake. Santa Barbara Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 1.99M shares. 102,493 are held by Culbertson A N & Com Incorporated. Chieftain Capital Management Inc accumulated 6.9% or 3,875 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com owns 262,607 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd stated it has 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Asset Management Inc holds 110,866 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet LP holds 0% or 23,300 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.71% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Agf Invests holds 0.38% or 620,600 shares in its portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood And White Incorporated owns 73,407 shares. 46 were accumulated by C M Bidwell Assoc Limited. 30,581 were reported by Everence Mgmt. First Bank & Trust & Tru Of Newtown stated it has 4,740 shares.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $11.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qorvo Inc. by 842,016 shares to 10.68 million shares, valued at $766.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.56 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.46M shares, and cut its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies has 0.02% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Yhb Invest Advsrs stated it has 128,942 shares or 3.84% of all its holdings. Douglass Winthrop Lc holds 3.79% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 457,483 shares. Dumont Blake Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 7,706 are owned by Pennsylvania Trust. Tarbox Family Office owns 0.78% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 11,237 shares. Zeke Advsr accumulated 1,907 shares. Prudential Fin has 2.34% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Grassi Invest Mgmt has 2.95% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Inc accumulated 5.68% or 221,156 shares. James Inv holds 134,997 shares. Trust Of Vermont stated it has 2.79% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Foundry Lc has 4,372 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Northstar Group has invested 3.18% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Chickasaw Cap Mgmt Limited Co owns 56,082 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio.

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $416.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VHT) by 16,391 shares to 4,262 shares, valued at $735,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (HEDJ) by 11,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,528 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).