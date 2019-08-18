Apple (AAPL) Holding Held by American Economic Planning Group Inc; Abbott Labs Com (ABT) Shares Rose While Donaldson Capital Management Cut Stake

American Economic Planning Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Economic Planning Group Inc bought 2,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,737 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 7,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.80M shares traded or 8.01% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/05/2018 – Google takes aim at Apple and Spotify with paid-for music streaming service; 17/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 17/05/2018 – Milberg Tadler Phillips Grossman LLP Appointed to Plaintiff’s Executive and Discovery Committees in the Apple iPhone Throttling; 23/03/2018 – Apple to Release New Low-Cost IPad and Education Software (Video); 07/03/2018 – REFILE-Apple finds supplier problems as its audits expand; 11/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the purchase of the assets and accounts of Green Frog Products, Inc. to enhance the buil; 24/05/2018 – The firm’s analyst predicts the company’s services segment will represent 67 percent of Apple’s sale growth in the next five years; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a Mar. 27th event focused on education; 12/03/2018 – Acquisition of Magazine-Subscription Service Could Bolster Apple News; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (ABT) by 10.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc sold 6,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 53,479 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, down from 59,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $84.78. About 5.79 million shares traded or 13.01% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund reported 89,061 shares or 3.7% of all its holdings. Css Ltd Llc Il reported 11,900 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Barnett reported 0.2% stake. Cim Inv Mangement, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 19,121 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn accumulated 234,398 shares. Wealth Architects has invested 2.45% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jarislowsky Fraser Limited owns 20,232 shares. Carderock Cap has invested 3.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Optimum Inv Advsrs stated it has 4.07% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 586,510 were accumulated by Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of. 103,083 are held by Jacobs Ca. 91,853 are held by Webster Bancorporation N A. 106,192 were reported by Bbva Compass Savings Bank Inc. Moreover, First American Commercial Bank has 2.57% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Old Retail Bank In owns 148,425 shares or 1.47% of their US portfolio.

American Economic Planning Group Inc, which manages about $779.21 million and $320.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 64,580 shares to 810,136 shares, valued at $117.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 3,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,734 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK).

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55 million and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas (NYSE:ACN) by 2,983 shares to 200,495 shares, valued at $35.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 18,044 shares in the quarter, for a total of 526,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com (NYSE:MMC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sfe Investment Counsel stated it has 88,540 shares or 3.19% of all its holdings. The Georgia-based Crawford Inv Counsel has invested 0.08% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 4,383 are owned by Weatherstone Capital Mngmt. Evanson Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Court Place Advsrs Ltd Co reported 11,852 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc has 2.77% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa has invested 2.68% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Williams Jones And Assoc Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.25% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 143,220 shares. Everett Harris And Ca invested 3.4% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Fragasso Gp Inc owns 5,106 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement holds 76,788 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. British Columbia Inv Mngmt holds 431,103 shares. 42,601 are held by Cleararc Cap. 20,927 were accumulated by Atlas Browninc. Schmidt P J Inv Management stated it has 82,776 shares or 1.93% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 25.23 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.