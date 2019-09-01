Apple (AAPL) Holding Held by Alphamark Advisors Llc; As Maxim Integrated Prods Com (MXIM) Share Price Declined, Donaldson Capital Management Has Decreased by $338,458 Its Stake

Alphamark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 522.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc bought 20,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 24,149 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, up from 3,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S CFO: RETAIL AND ONLINE STORES HAD RECORD 2Q; 25/04/2018 – TRUMP MEETING W/ APPLE’S COOK HAS ENDED: WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL; 01/05/2018 – R.I.P., for real, iPhone X ‘super cycle’ Apple shipped 52 million iPhones last quarter, up 3 percent from the same time last year; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys Texture, a `Netflix for magazines’ app; 30/05/2018 – AAPL, BAC, MS and 1 more: Tencent hires Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BofA to list music unit in New York. Chinese tech company wants to fetch a valuation of $30bn through listing its streaming biz, which also a stake in Spotify; 04/05/2018 – The buy makes Berkshire the third largest Apple shareholder, behind Vanguard and BlackRock; 14/05/2018 – TIAA-CREF Adds Aptiv, Exits Baidu, Cuts Apple: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Adds Apple, Cuts Aduro Bio: 13F; 03/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the partnering with Champagne Beverage Co, Inc. of Madisonville, LA, a member of the AB; 20/03/2018 – China’s Huawei, Xiaomi and others could be a total of almost two years behind Apple

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc Com (MXIM) by 37.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc sold 6,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The institutional investor held 10,485 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $557,000, down from 16,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 1.98M shares traded or 15.74% up from the average. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 08/05/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – BELIEVES DEVELOPMENT OF ADDITIONAL GENERATING CAPACITY AT MILNER SITE PRODUCES BEST RISK-ADJUSTED RETURN FOR MAXIM SHAREHOLDERS; 12/04/2018 – NETAPP INC NTAP.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $70; 18/04/2018 – Tecogen at Group Dinner Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Maxim makes up for first quarter operating loss; 19/03/2018 – AIRBORNE WIRELESS SAYS MAXIM GROUP TO BE UNDERWRITER IN IPO; 25/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC HMNY.O : MAXIM ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH BUY, TARGET PRICE $12 VS $16; 06/03/2018 – VMWARE INC VMW.N : MAXIM RASIES TARGET PRICE TO $134 FROM $123; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 67C TO 73C, EST. 70C; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS INC – SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER EPS $0.67 TO $0.73 EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS; 03/04/2018 – Reed’s at Group Breakfast Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05M and $236.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics (NYSE:XPO) by 75,537 shares to 369 shares, valued at $20,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zebra Technology (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,269 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Incorporated (NASDAQ:AMGN).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “New Details Emerge for Apple’s Forthcoming Services – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple: From Growth To Value – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/28/2019: DPW, ADSK, HPE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple starting online sales in India – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

More notable recent Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Update: Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Stock Gained 77% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Maxim’s (MXIM) Q4 Earnings In Line, Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MXIM) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cirrus Logic drops on AirPods exclusion – Craig-Hallum – Seeking Alpha” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Like Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:MXIM) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55 million and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs C (NYSE:IBM) by 17,847 shares to 143,553 shares, valued at $20.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 3,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 247,546 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM).

