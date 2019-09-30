Apple (AAPL) Holding Has Upped by Leisure Capital Management; Black Diamond Capital Management Raised Saratoga Invt (SAR) Holding by $433,440; Stock Price Declined

Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leisure Capital Management bought 2,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,370 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.23M, up from 18,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leisure Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $5.29 during the last trading session, reaching $224.11. About 15.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/04/2018 – Saudi oil giant Aramco may be more profitable than Apple, according to disputed financial leak; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip switch report; 10/05/2018 – APPLE: ALCOA,RIO TINTO ALUMINUM FORM JV CALLED ELYSIS; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s Gains Can Feed Through To Asia Suppliers: Markets Live; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires Samsung executive to lead South Korea business – Bloomberg; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business, Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles, and meet the women of cryptocurrency; 17/05/2018 – TOSHIBA SAYS SALE OF CHIP UNIT TO BAIN-LED CONSORTIUM HAS BEEN APPROVED BY CHINA REGULATORS; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple inks deal to buy the `Netflix of magazines’; 17/04/2018 – Tech giants remain most crowded trade for third month running – BAML survey; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s services revenue topped $9 billion in the March quarter

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Saratoga Invt Corp (SAR) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 18,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The hedge fund held 830,530 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.51 million, up from 812,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Saratoga Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.12 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $24.69. About 17,552 shares traded. Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has risen 4.22% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SAR News: 08/03/2018 – Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgeon Named 2018 “Top Doctor” in Albany, NY Metro Area; 18/05/2018 – Sandestin Investments Taps Highgate to Manage New Hotel; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.53; 15/05/2018 – FirstLight’s Services Enhance Connectivity for Saratoga Springs School District; 30/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment Corp. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.51 Per Share; 02/04/2018 – Grayscale Investments, LLC Announces Abandonment of Bitcoin Segwit2X; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.60; 07/03/2018 – Saratoga Hospital partners with Philips to improve patient care and safety; 14/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment 4Q EPS 89c; 17/05/2018 – 15 Summer Dance Festivals, Saratoga to Vail

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Inv Lc invested in 0.98% or 90,012 shares. Opus Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.29% or 4,889 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs accumulated 22,346 shares. Sandhill Prns Llc has 5,963 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Thomasville Bank & Trust holds 108,085 shares or 3.71% of its portfolio. Robecosam Ag has 9,000 shares. 281,372 were accumulated by Cannell Peter B &. Family Management Corporation holds 3.55% or 45,728 shares. Twin Focus Cap Prtnrs Llc owns 7,581 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 18,461 shares. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd reported 1.25 million shares or 2.47% of all its holdings. Meritage Mgmt holds 187,445 shares or 3.78% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset As stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Michigan-based Chem Bank & Trust has invested 2.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Joel Isaacson & Com Limited Com invested 2.74% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple Finally Gets iPhone Pricing Right in a Crucial Market – Nasdaq” on September 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Redesigned 5G iPhone Expected in 2020 – Nasdaq” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple – Ugly Duckling – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple Bear (Goldman) Makes Big Return – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple returns to bond market (update) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

More notable recent Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Saratoga Investment Corp. Receives Approval of Second SBIC License Providing Up to $175 Million of Additional Growth Capital – GlobeNewswire” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Saratoga Investment Corp 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on January 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Saratoga Investment Corp 2018 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2017. More interesting news about Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Saratoga Investment Corp.: 8.2% Yield, Solid Growth Prospects, High Dividend Coverage – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 10, 2019.