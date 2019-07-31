Apple (AAPL) Holding Has Raised by Efg Asset Management Americas Corp; Microsoft (MSFT) Stake Has Increased by Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 16.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp bought 2,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,932 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, up from 17,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $208.78. About 704,726 shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – A Bloomberg report said Apple would ditch Intel chips for an in-house model on Mac computers; 27/03/2018 – Apple expected to unveil lower-priced devices to compete with Google in education; 19/04/2018 – VIVENDI’S PAY-TV UNIT CANAL PLUS TO ANNOUNCE ADDITIONAL DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH APPLE NEXT WEEK-EXECUTIVE; 04/04/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 29/05/2018 – Apple Switch to Full OLED IPhone Lineup Seen Unlikely by 2019; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 27/03/2018 – Daring Fireball: Mac Rumors: `Everything Apple Announced at Today’s Educational Event in Under Three Minutes’; 26/03/2018 – Spotify expects 2018 revenue to grow 20-30 pct, slower than 2017 pace; 02/05/2018 – Rival Apple Music also said last month that it had 40 million paid subscribers, hinting at its fast growth; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Aptiv, Exits Universal Display, Cuts Apple: 13F

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $140.35. About 16.85M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/05/2018 – Capstone Sells Proprietary Air Bearing Kits to Fortune 500 Manufacturer of Industrial Gas Facility Solutions; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 08/05/2018 – Wolters Kluwer’s ELM Solutions Named CODiE Award Finalist for Best Legal Solution with LegalVlEW® BillAnalyzer; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will soon make it possible for government clients to run its cloud technology on their own servers; 09/03/2018 – KBR Takes Part in More than $32 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 01/05/2018 – Paramount Defenses Releases Gold Finger Mini 6.0 for Microsoft Active Directory to Democratize Cyber Intelligence Worldwide; 12/05/2018 – Google’s flashy A.I. demo overshadowed Microsoft’s focus on work; 23/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS WILL HIRE ABOUT 100 NEW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $100; 20/04/2018 – Kenya’s Microsoft-backed Mawingu aims to triple broadband users

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $373.15 million and $562.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 50,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $75.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boltwood Mngmt has 20,962 shares. E&G Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 11,753 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Scge Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 6.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Northwest Inv Counselors Limited Liability Co stated it has 80,044 shares or 3.65% of all its holdings. Omers Administration Corp accumulated 2.08% or 1.48 million shares. 4,000 were reported by Goodwin Daniel L. Moreover, M&T Bancorporation Corporation has 1.48% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hexavest Incorporated reported 1.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Charles Schwab Management Inc owns 2.54% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 33.59 million shares. Strategic Glob Advsr has 1.16% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 46,773 shares. 305,309 were accumulated by Tradewinds Management Limited Company. State Bank Of Mellon has 2.8% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Private Wealth Ptnrs Lc reported 299,218 shares. Guild Invest Management holds 1.8% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 11,680 shares. Moreover, Elm Advisors Limited has 0.37% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,430 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signature Estate Invest Advisors, California-based fund reported 139,369 shares. Capstone Advsrs holds 1.65% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 50,931 shares. Pennsylvania-based Roffman Miller Assoc Incorporated Pa has invested 3.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Inspirion Wealth Advsr Ltd Company has invested 1.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Diversified, Tennessee-based fund reported 70,122 shares. Dakota Wealth Management owns 57,802 shares. 7,061 were reported by Capital Advsrs Limited Limited Liability Company. Lau Associates Lc owns 71,073 shares. Crestwood Advsr Group Incorporated Limited Com stated it has 3.71% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Beck Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tompkins Corporation has 2.99% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 64,504 shares. Regent Inv Mngmt Limited Company invested in 3.83% or 60,613 shares. 86,922 are held by Goelzer Investment. Bridges Inv Mgmt has invested 4.47% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Westchester Capital Inc has 5.84% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65 billion and $329.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 126,225 shares to 10,004 shares, valued at $276,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 10,433 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,110 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

