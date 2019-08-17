Apple (AAPL) Holding Has Lifted by Suncoast Equity Management; As Global Pmts (GPN) Shares Rose, Old National Bancorp Raised Stake

Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suncoast Equity Management bought 1,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 82,138 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60 million, up from 80,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suncoast Equity Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.80 million shares traded or 7.62% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/05/2018 – As much as $150 billion annually at stake for Apple, Intel and other US tech companies in China-US trade fight; 26/03/2018 – Techmeme: Since October, Apple has signed 12 TV projects, nine of them “straight-to-series”; sources say the company aims to; 14/03/2018 – France Targets Apple, Google for ‘Abusive Commercial Practices’; 18/05/2018 – Apple pays Ireland first tranche of disputed taxes; 29/03/2018 – Apple unveils new privacy tools ahead of EU law; 01/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Sources: Apple expands downtown Seattle office; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 15/03/2018 – Jabil, Apple Contractor, Rises on FYQ2 Beat, CEO Sees ‘Broad-based Growth’ — Barron’s Blog; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s iPhone X was the world’s best-selling smartphone in the last quarter, research shows; 04/04/2018 – China retaliates, slaps duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets skid

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 3,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 53,505 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31 million, up from 50,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $157.75. About 1.48 million shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Rev $795M; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POS.; AFFIRMS CFR; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Net $91.4M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Global Payments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPN); 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Global Payments’ Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba2 Cfr; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adjusted Net Rev Plus Network Fees $3.9B-$3.975B; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN TO EXPAND BY AS MUCH AS 120 BASIS POINTS; 07/03/2018 TIMING: GLOBAL PAYMENTS SETS MARCH 8 LENDER CALL VIA BOFAML

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold GPN shares while 156 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 148.51 million shares or 2.22% less from 151.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 286,227 shares. Contravisory Mgmt Inc invested 0.18% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 24,227 shares. 16,926 are owned by Churchill Mngmt Corp. 3,133 were reported by Kentucky Retirement System Ins Tru Fund. Ameritas Invest Prns Inc invested in 11,570 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Bancorporation Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1.51 million shares. Groesbeck Investment Management Nj invested in 0.29% or 2,810 shares. Advisor Prns Ltd accumulated 0.06% or 3,477 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 9,214 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 1,400 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Lc reported 0.06% stake. Piedmont Inv Advisors reported 14,065 shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 3,116 shares.

More notable recent Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Philippe Laffont’s Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Cardinal Health, Dish Network and Global Payments – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About Global Payments Inc.’s (NYSE:GPN) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Global Payments Scales Up Yet Again – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Investigate Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) At US$164? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,292 shares to 168,504 shares, valued at $12.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fd (MGV) by 13,553 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,027 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).