Apple (AAPL) Holding Has Lifted by Smith Moore & Company; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Mirador Capital Partners LP Increased Position by $1.38 Million

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 3,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 39,876 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.59 million, up from 36,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $945.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $209.19. About 19.22M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/05/2018 – ZHENGZHOU REQUIRES 15% MARGIN OF APPLE FUTURES JULY CONTRACT; 27/04/2018 – More than one-fifth of the S&P 500 companies report earnings, and a highlight is Apple, which has been beaten down ahead of its report; 25/05/2018 – Samsung has previously paid Apple $399 million to compensate for the infringement of some of the patents at issue in the case; 19/03/2018 – Apple developing own screens using next-generation MicroLED tech -Bloomberg; 04/05/2018 – Arias Intel Signs Agreement with Seed-to-Sale Software Provider; 28/03/2018 – Apple Faces Multiple Lawsuits Over Throttled iPhones; 10/04/2018 – Fleetsmith Launches Secure, Automated Apple Device Management with Zero-Touch Deployment through Apple DEP; 10/05/2018 – Apple looks to `green’ metal for use in iPhone and MacBook; 01/05/2018 – LVMH CEO tells CNBC that he regrets selling Apple shares before the company rocketed to its current day valuation; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple is working on touchless gesture control and screens that curve inward gradually from top to bottom for

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 573.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 11,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,822 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, up from 2,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $137.63. About 15.14M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – lnfluitive, Tasktop and TrendKite accelerate their growth strategies and competitive advantages with Workboard; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Revenue $9.01B; 05/04/2018 – The move is expected to reduce concerns of tech giants like Microsoft using knowledge of their customers’ market to compete with them; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of; 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 04/05/2018 – Free to play, expensive to love: ‘Fortnite’ changes video game business; 02/04/2018 – MSFT IDENTIFIED VISUAL STUDIO ISSUE ROOT CAUSE, USING HOTFIX

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Bancorp Na holds 55,488 shares or 2.56% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc has invested 3.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Voloridge Investment Mngmt Llc stated it has 2.1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 2.11% or 1.50 million shares. Opus Gp Limited Company stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Arete Wealth Advsrs Lc holds 1.58% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 64,404 shares. 288,811 were reported by Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp. First Manhattan holds 4.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5.93 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 1.47% or 13.70M shares in its portfolio. Family Cap Trust has invested 0.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dean Inv Associate Lc, Ohio-based fund reported 43,644 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Com Ltd Llc holds 160,379 shares. 21,778 were accumulated by Ima Wealth. Diamond Hill Capital Management, a Ohio-based fund reported 3.45M shares. Lafayette reported 1.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 59,821 shares to 101,470 shares, valued at $4.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 8,266 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,563 shares, and cut its stake in Tivo Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Appleton Prtn Ma holds 3.67% or 145,872 shares. Moreover, Koshinski Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 46,631 shares. Artemis Investment Mgmt Llp reported 0.74% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Systematic Fin Lp has 0.03% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3,900 shares. Altfest L J & reported 0.89% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tirschwell & Loewy Incorporated holds 2,583 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. United Fincl Advisers stated it has 1.55 million shares. Truepoint Inc holds 0.42% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 25,779 shares. First Bank & Trust Tru Of Newtown reported 2.63% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sumitomo Life Insur owns 3.82% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 149,477 shares. West Coast Fincl Ltd Liability reported 3.29% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Brookstone Management reported 37,389 shares stake. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc Oh holds 3.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 1.42M shares. Fca Corp Tx reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Columbus Circle Investors holds 1.53% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 316,061 shares.

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66 million and $420.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,210 shares to 1,178 shares, valued at $420,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,186 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).