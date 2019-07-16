Apple (AAPL) Holding Has Lifted by Kynikos Associates Lp; Facebook (FB) Position Has Increased by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 5,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 449,309 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.90 million, up from 443,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $582.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $203.91. About 16.03M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CEO Zuckerberg says Facebook not planning to extend European privacy law globally; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Facebook suspends 200 apps in data misuse review; 05/04/2018 – U.S. congressional panels probe whether Russia got Facebook data; 29/03/2018 – RT @CNBC: Ad industry sources slam Facebook’s latest privacy move, say it consolidates Facebook’s control; 02/05/2018 – Zee News: Morning Breaking: Cambridge Analytica to shut shop after massive Facebook data leak controversy; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg acknowledges mistakes on user data, vows tougher curbs; 05/04/2018 – Facebook says Cambridge Analytica may have had data from as many as 87 million people:; 22/05/2018 – Watch LIVE as Mark Zuckerberg speaks to European lawmakers on Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal; 24/03/2018 – Timeline: Facebook and Google Under Regulators’ Glare; 17/04/2018 – The new aim of “building fast and failing fast” is much akin to Facebook’s retired “move fast and break things” mantra

Kynikos Associates Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 68.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kynikos Associates Lp bought 6,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,177 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 10,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kynikos Associates Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $205.21. About 16.95 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: At Two Union, Regus is moving out to make way for a growing Apple; 16/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Michigan Apple Producers to Vote on Program Continuation; 09/05/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan Selling Video Subscriptions Through TV App; 02/04/2018 – India imposes 10 percent tax on import of key smartphone components; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q iPhone Rev $38.03B; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT HAD 35% INCREASE IN HIGH PERFORMING SUPPLIERS; 15/05/2018 – Ancora Advisors Adds Apple, Buys More IAC: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Could Launch New Card Next Year; 17/04/2018 – The new Apple AirPower wireless charger, which is rumored to launch in 2018, could also impact the future of the iPhone’s design; 07/05/2018 – First, Apple’s iPhone sales are now relatively steady, which should reduce quarter-to-quarter anxiety, Munster said

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.