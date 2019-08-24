Apple (AAPL) Holding Has Lifted by Institute For Wealth Management Llc; Intuit (INTU) Stock Price Rose While Nuveen Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 51.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 104,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 98,749 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.81 million, down from 202,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $278.74. About 3.07M shares traded or 136.44% up from the average. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500.

Institute For Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 302.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc bought 164,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 218,386 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.22M, up from 54,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88 million shares traded or 77.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – REFILE-Apple finds supplier problems as its audits expand; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES TOOL TO LET MULTIPLE STUDENTS SHARE AN IPAD; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 30/05/2018 – CEO Roger Lynch: New family plan allows Pandora to compete with Apple Music, Spotify; 12/03/2018 – Apple is approaching a trillion dollar valuation:; 11/05/2018 – Apple is vastly more profitable than Amazon; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Buffett still hates Bitcoin, wants all of Apple; 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 27/04/2018 – $AAPL new weekly lows; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS LOWERING IPHONE UNIT AND ASP EXPECTATIONS SLIGHTLY FOR MARCH-QTR AND BEYOND

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71M and $459.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,846 shares to 23,583 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 14,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,054 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln has invested 0.84% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Old Dominion Capital Mngmt has 0.76% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 10,572 shares. Sfe Inv Counsel stated it has 47,425 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP holds 0.02% or 11,530 shares in its portfolio. Fishman Jay A Mi invested in 0.01% or 373,322 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 2.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Olstein Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 23,500 shares. Rampart Mngmt Communications Llc holds 2.42% or 112,112 shares. 82,105 are held by Kings Point Capital Mngmt. Stillwater Invest Management Limited Liability has invested 3.62% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lakeview Cap Partners Llc accumulated 28,675 shares. Community Bank & Trust Na holds 102,803 shares or 3.94% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 9.94 million shares. Gideon Inc owns 1.02% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 14,964 shares. Garde Inc stated it has 0.77% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fluor Corp New (NYSE:FLR) by 13,280 shares to 49,866 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 245,778 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).