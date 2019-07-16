Apple (AAPL) Holding Has Increased by Wealth Architects Llc; Trust Asset Management Increases Holding in Williams Cos Del (WMB)

Trust Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 123.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc bought 767,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.83M, up from 619,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.8. About 4.86M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC -DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIVIDENDS FOR WILLIAMS; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: ATLANTIC SUNRISE TIMING IS ‘WEATHER-DEPENDENT’ NOW; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: ROLL-UP WILL OPEN CO. UP TO A BIGGER INVESTOR GROUP; 12/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – TRANSCO HAS FILED APPLICATION WITH FERC SEEKING AUTHORIZATION FOR ITS SOUTHEASTERN TRAIL EXPANSION PROJECT; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS ARE NEEDED WITH MORE RENEWABLES; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO UPDATE INVESTORS ON CO. PLAN AT ANALYST DAY MAY 17; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO SAYS ATLANTIC SUNRISE ON TARGET TO START MID-2018; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q EPS 18c; 23/03/2018 – U.S. natgas Henry Hub premium over Marcellus on track for 5-yr low

Wealth Architects Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc bought 1,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,432 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87 million, up from 39,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $205.21. About 16.95 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – KBC Adds Loxo Oncology, Exits Broadcom Inc., Cuts Apple: 13F; 06/04/2018 – Digi Music News: Apple Is Shutting Down iTunes Music Downloads on March 31st, 2019; 28/03/2018 – Apple Faces Multiple Lawsuits Over Throttled iPhones; 26/03/2018 – On Facebook’s data problems, “some large profound change is needed,” according to Apple chief Tim Cook; 13/05/2018 – ‘Groundhog Day’ for Apple and Samsung as patents case back in court; 20/04/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. signs exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Global Nutraceuticals for patented Agathos-Active; 16/04/2018 – Samsung to restart OLED production for Apple’s iPhone next month, sources say; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s deal for Shazam draws ‘in-depth investigation’ from Europe; 02/05/2018 – Apple suppliers shine after iPhone maker’s earnings; 08/04/2018 – Apple, Amazon and Google Also Are Bracing for Privacy Regulations

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About The Williams Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:WMB) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “My Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stock for the Second Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Gold Prices Slip Below $1,400 Ahead of Speeches by Fed Officials – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The S&P 500â€™s 5 Best Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Insur Of America, a New York-based fund reported 3,492 shares. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.12% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 8,980 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc holds 17,522 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Glenview Lc holds 7.49M shares or 1.92% of its portfolio. Gam Ag reported 0.36% stake. Palisade Cap Limited Liability Com Nj has 0.01% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 15,000 shares. American Natl Registered Advisor owns 9,600 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Svcs Advsr holds 0.04% or 336,902 shares in its portfolio. 143,486 were accumulated by Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity. Pinnacle Holding Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 172,003 shares. Atria Invests Lc holds 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 12,079 shares. Adage Cap Prtnrs Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.11% or 1.51M shares. 1,124 are held by Ent Financial. 13,206 are held by Cullen Frost Bankers.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $273,275 activity.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “This Is Why Amazon Stock a Must-Buy Amid the Nasdaq Rally – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/21/2019: RHT, QCOM, AAPL, FB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 27, 2019 : CZR, UBER, PFE, SYF, AAPL, TRUE, MU, VEON, BAC, NKE, KO, QCOM – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Despite Big Market Gains, Technology Sector Expected To See Q2 Earnings Drop – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “DIA, BA, AAPL, GS: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Cap Limited Liability Co invested in 2.22% or 153,960 shares. Aristotle Mngmt Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Primecap Management Company Ca invested 0.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Thompson Rubinstein Mngmt Or stated it has 74,080 shares. Needham Invest Ltd has 1.47% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 535,714 shares. Cambridge accumulated 232,511 shares or 2.64% of the stock. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested 2.43% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fayerweather Charles owns 14,513 shares. 42,271 are held by City. Fulton Bancorp Na accumulated 1.63% or 122,851 shares. Berkshire Hathaway invested in 23.77% or 249.59 million shares. Boyar Asset reported 1,219 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank invested 2.56% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 723,950 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management.