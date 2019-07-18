Apple (AAPL) Holding Has Increased by Jrm Investment Counsel Llc; Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has Increased Its Cerner (CERN) Stake by $304,323

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc bought 1,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,352 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34M, up from 31,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $945.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $205.46. About 12.60M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – OpenX Taps Former Google, Apple Executive Jacqueline Berg to Lead North America Publisher Partnerships; 15/03/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (March 15); 26/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley next week to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity:; 02/04/2018 – Elon Musk takes charge of Tesla Model 3 production from former Apple executive; 10/05/2018 – Facebook, Amazon and Apple delivered stronger than expected results in their late April, early May reports; 24/05/2018 – To lure millennials, Apple, Ikea and Uber are pushing branded credit cards; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Chinese tariffs could raise the cost of phones, computers and other components, and many of Apple’s products are made in China. This could cause disruptions to the supply chain or other penalties such as boycotts; 19/04/2018 – Apple has released a new affordable iPad model; 17/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Apple Reportedly Cuts HomePod Production Due to Poor Sales

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Cerner Corporation (CERN) by 268.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought 5,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,331 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $419,000, up from 1,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Cerner Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $74.23. About 1.31M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 06/03/2018 – Centrus Health and Cerner Collaborate to Deliver Value-Based and Innovative Population Health Care in Kansas City; 06/03/2018 – National Coordination Center to Support VA EMR with Resources from Top U.S. Health Care Organizations; 21/05/2018 – CERNER ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Rev $5.325B-$5.45B; 05/04/2018 – Kern Medical Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System and Population Health Platform; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q EPS 48c; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Rev $1.29B

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14.38 million are owned by Bank Of New York Mellon. The New Jersey-based Dumont Blake Inv Advsr Lc has invested 0.41% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). The Australia-based Westpac Banking has invested 0% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Macquarie invested in 0% or 8,400 shares. 11,289 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Sei Investments owns 210,292 shares. 8,265 were reported by Pitcairn. Trexquant Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 4,696 shares. Cibc Retail Bank Usa holds 0.11% or 13,140 shares in its portfolio. 50,981 were reported by Advisory Service. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 249,051 shares. 150 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj Hldg. 573,016 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 57,064 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 4,741 are owned by Private Advisor Group Lc.

