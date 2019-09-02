Apple (AAPL) Holding Has Increased by Hollencrest Securities Llc; Park Circle Co Has Decreased Its Apple (AAPL) Holding as Share Value Rose

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 1,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 32,408 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16 million, up from 30,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – APPLE, BOEING MAY GET HURT BY ACCIDENT IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 09/05/2018 – Medibio Launches Personal Mental Health Measurement App for Apple Watch; 20/04/2018 – Apple hit by fears of smartphones slowdown; 31/03/2018 – India’s electronics ministry moots duties on key smartphone component; 01/05/2018 – Dealbook: Apple Plans to Give Investors Back $100 Billion: DealBook Briefing; 16/04/2018 – A gold-colored iPhone X? Turns out Apple apparently designed one but never released it; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 07/05/2018 – APPLE: COURT SETS JULY 20 HEARING DATE TO CONSIDER SETTLEMENT; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google:

Park Circle Co decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 15,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, down from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $926.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple Music hits 38M subscribers, closes gap with Spotify; 23/05/2018 – APPLE OFFERING $50 CREDIT FOR OUT-OF-WARRANTY IPHONE BATTERY; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – C Spire rolls out new 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil support on its 4G LTE network; 19/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Gov. Rick Snyder makes reappointments to the Michigan Apple Committee; 09/04/2018 – APPLE – SPECIAL EDITION (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE TO BE AVAILABLE TO ORDER ONLINE IN SELECT COUNTRIES BEGINNING APRIL 10 & IN STORES BEGINNING APRIL 13; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Buffett buys more Apple; 23/03/2018 – APPLE HAD CHALLENGED VALIDITY OF DSS PATENT ON NETWORKS; 23/04/2018 – EU: Concerned Apple May Access Sensitive Data About Customers of Music-Streaming Rivals; 24/04/2018 – Apple sinks into correction territory

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple: Here Comes The Grinch – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bull outlines Apple’s reacceleration in July – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 6, 2019 : AMD, TVIX, QQQ, AZN, AAPL, TQQQ, ACB, SQQQ, HMY, SNAP, RDS/B, F – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The $6 Billion Record Fine Is Likely, But I’m Buying More Apple Shares – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple’s 8% Total Yield Will Push The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cs Mckee LP holds 4.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 254,770 shares. Martin & Co Incorporated Tn stated it has 1.57% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 953,859 shares or 2.24% of the stock. Jones Financial Cos Lllp invested 0.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bradley Foster Sargent Incorporated Ct reported 420,155 shares or 2.79% of all its holdings. Wedgewood Invsts Pa has invested 0.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moon Limited holds 0% or 21,943 shares. Nbw Cap Limited Com owns 58,746 shares for 3.06% of their portfolio. Academy Tx reported 96,456 shares. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi reported 373,322 shares. Matarin Capital Mgmt Ltd Company reported 10,020 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Davis has 13,559 shares. 5.15M are owned by Raymond James & Associate. Cognios Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 3.14% or 46,951 shares. Cadence Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 5,773 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $743.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 18,812 shares to 18,165 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Select Dividend Etf (DVY) by 10,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,002 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small Cap Etf (IJR).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.58 billion for 18.42 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.