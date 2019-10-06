Apple (AAPL) Holding Boosted by Joel Isaacson & Company Llc; As Amgen (AMGN) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Campbell Newman Asset Management Decreased by $9.82 Million Its Holding

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 47519.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc bought 95,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 95,239 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.85M, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $227.01. About 34.76M shares traded or 27.10% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – APPLE WINS $539 MLN FROM SAMSUNG IN PATENT DAMAGES RETRIAL; 23/05/2018 – iPhone Czar Seeks $4.3 Billion IPO to Emerge From Apple’s Shadow; 24/04/2018 – Ireland and Apple reach deal on back taxes; 11/04/2018 – Variety: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers; 20/04/2018 – The decline in Apple offset a 4.3 percent gain in General Electric. The industrial giant reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations; 24/04/2018 – IRISH TAXPAYER WON’T BE ON HOOK FOR ANY APPLE LOSSES: FIN MIN; 27/03/2018 – Apple is releasing a new iPad for students. This will be the first non-Pro model to support the Apple Pencil stylus. Apple is also releasing new versions of its productivity apps, Pages, Keynote and Numbers, which support Apple Pencil; 15/05/2018 – Investors Cut Apple Holding by Most Since at Least ’08 (Correct); 18/03/2018 – APPLE INC. IS DESIGNING AND PRODUCING ITS OWN DEVICE DISPLAYS, A FIRST -BLOOMBERG; 23/04/2018 – Apple opens slightly up after Friday’s plunge, but it’s still in the red for the year

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 88.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold 53,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 7,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29 million, down from 60,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $195.59. About 2.16 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O TO BUILD NEXT-GENERATION BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT ADJACENT TO WEST GREENWICH, Rl PLANT-GOV. GINA RAIMONDO; 29/03/2018 – FDA Granted the Approval of Blincyto to Amgen Inc; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN SEES AIMOVIG BEING AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS WITHIN ONE WEEK; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – BRIAN J. DRUKER, A NEW NOMINEE FOR DIRECTOR, WAS ALSO ELECTED; 17/05/2018 – BEYONDSPRING TO PRESENT POSITIVE DATA FROM PROSPECTIVE PHASE 2 TRIAL COMPARING PLINABULIN TO NEULASTA FOR THE PREVENTION OF CHEMOTHERAPY-INDUCED NEUTROPENIA AT 2018 ASCO ANNUAL MEETING; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi offer new Praluent pricing to break reimbursement logjam; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN CHIEF FINL OFFICER DAVID MELINE SPEAKS ON CONF. CALL; 17/05/2018 – FDA OKS AIMOVIG FOR MIGRAINE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Murphy Inc owns 9,949 shares. Michigan-based Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 32,443 were accumulated by Boston Advsr Limited. Aristotle Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 2.62% or 2.55M shares. Covington Investment Advisors invested in 12,364 shares. Brown Advisory Limited Liability Com accumulated 6,209 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 577,948 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Blue Fincl Capital holds 7,612 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. 5,176 were accumulated by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management Incorporated. 8,490 are owned by Lesa Sroufe Company. Arcadia Inv Mngmt Corp Mi holds 0.01% or 210 shares in its portfolio. Cullinan Associates Inc holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 51,576 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 6,000 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability reported 0.22% stake. Founders Financial Securities stated it has 5,251 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $443.30 million and $684.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Company Incorporated (NYSE:MRK) by 3,875 shares to 164,387 shares, valued at $13.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Funko Inc. Class A by 19,514 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,812 shares, and has risen its stake in Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW).

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 earnings per share, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.04B for 14.13 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $687.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,054 shares to 90,915 shares, valued at $17.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 9,543 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,044 shares, and cut its stake in Unilever N V (NYSE:UN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Covenant Multifamily Offices reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Keating Invest Counselors has invested 0.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Burt Wealth Advsr invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jpmorgan Chase & Com reported 1.25% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Miller LP has 0.38% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Greenwood Gearhart has invested 2.55% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 18,461 were reported by Jarislowsky Fraser. Bbr Prtnrs Limited Liability Com invested in 2.05% or 64,818 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability owns 2.81% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3.48M shares. Janney Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.8% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stearns Fincl Serv Grp stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wetherby Asset Incorporated reported 154,912 shares. 8,887 are owned by American Economic Planning Adv. Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 1.18% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 3.18M shares or 3.85% of the stock.