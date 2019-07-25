Apple (AAPL) Holder Zweig-Dimenna Associates Lowered Stake by $4.05 Million as Share Price Rose; Adelante Capital Management Position in Prologis (PLD) Lowered by $5.35 Million

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 33.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 21,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 43,029 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.17 million, down from 64,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $952.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $207.05. About 10.10M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple cuts orders for HomePod amid poor sales- Bloomberg; 14/03/2018 – France Plans Legal Action Against Apple And Google For Unfair Business Practices — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – Apple to Hold Annual Software Developer Conference June 4 to 8; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple gets serious about hunting down peeping drones; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet President Donald Trump on Wednesday, according to an official schedule released by the White House; 01/05/2018 – “With an eye for design, strong share in the premium (high margin) markets for smartphones and a growing (but select) number other devices, and the most valuable global brand, Apple remains one of the most significant technology companies in the world,” the firm’s analyst writes; 30/05/2018 – Apple Inc. vs VirnetX Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/30/2018; 10/05/2018 – Apple drops plans for a $1 billion data center in Ireland; 22/05/2018 – Inc.: Steve Jobs used these 3 deceptively simple questions to turn Apple into an innovation powerhouse. @Sales_; 29/03/2018 – DarioHealth Launches Customer Hotline to Pre-Order Its Apple iPhone Lightning-Compatible Glucose Monitor in the U.S

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc. (PLD) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 75,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.06M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $148.41M, down from 2.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $81.29. About 1.27M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q FFO 4.58c/Shr; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67; 02/05/2018 – Prologis Declares Quarterly Dividends and Announces Results from Stockholder Meeting; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: Annual Stabilized Core Funds From Operations Expected to Increase 6c-8c Per Shr; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Prologis European Logistics Fund FCP-FIS; Otlk Stb; 19/03/2018 – Prologis Announces New Independent Director Nominee Cristina Bita; 07/03/2018 – FIBRA Prologis Declares Quarterly Distribution; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts DCT Industrial Rtgs On Watch Pos On Prologis Acqstn; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $898.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teradata Corp Del (NYSE:TDC) by 24,786 shares to 49,786 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK) by 184,642 shares in the quarter, for a total of 824,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.42 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.