Apple (AAPL) Holder Winslow Evans & Crocker Has Upped Stake; Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Shares Rose While V3 Capital Management LP Has Cut by $2.02 Million Its Position

V3 Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp sold 42,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The hedge fund held 2.07M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.34 million, down from 2.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $50.81. About 1.44 million shares traded or 81.05% up from the average. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: If Incurs Added Expenses in Connection With Development Cost Guarantee, Such Amounts Could Be Material to Operations Results in Future Periods; 22/04/2018 – DJ Liberty Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPT); 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises NAREIT FFO Range for 2018 to Be $2.55-$2.65/Share; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9M; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q EPS 95c; 16/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES FOR $106.9 MILLION; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q FFO 65c/Shr; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: Will Seek to Recover Any Amounts Expended by Company in Excess of Contractual Obligations

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc bought 5,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 54,842 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.42 million, up from 49,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86 million shares traded or 51.65% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – CAFC: CHESTNUT HILL SOUND INC. v. APPLE, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1808 – 2018-03-13; 03/04/2018 – The Information: Apple Hires Ex-Google Search and AI Chief Giannandrea; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q IPHONE UNITS SOLD 52.2M, EST. 52.3M; 15/05/2018 – Ancora Advisors Adds Apple, Buys More IAC: 13F; 23/05/2018 – APPLE OFFERING $50 CREDIT FOR OUT-OF-WARRANTY IPHONE BATTERY; 23/03/2018 – Business Report: Rumour has it: Apple to debug sneaky Siri; 24/03/2018 – China warns U.S. it will defend own trade interests; 23/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 23); 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 13/03/2018 – The Daily Voice: Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in southern India

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41M and $524.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genesis Healthcare Inc (SKH) by 594,131 shares to 4.16 million shares, valued at $5.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jbg Smith Pptys by 2.02M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.62M shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60M and $352.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,420 shares to 43,790 shares, valued at $10.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,844 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).