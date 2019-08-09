Apple (AAPL) Holder Wharton Business Group Has Lifted Its Stake by $2.21 Million; Tb Alternative Assets LTD Lowered Its Amazon.Com Amzn Us (AMZN) Stake by $2.85 Million as Share Value Declined

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc Amzn Us (AMZN) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, down from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc Amzn Us for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $921.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $39.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1832.89. About 3.70 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Once Amazon moves into Vietnam, it will compete with a million people selling goods through Facebook; 15/05/2018 – Warren Buffett believes Jeff Bezos is an extraordinary businessman; 22/05/2018 – Zūm Hires Former Amazon Executive, Roie Chizik, as CFO; 09/05/2018 – This Amazon exec thinks taxing corporations to combat rising gentrification and homelessness is “super dangerous.”; 05/03/2018 – Amazon wants to make it easier to shop its website without a credit card; 16/03/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Scoop from @chrissyfarr here – Amazon $AMZN has hired former FDA CTO Taha Kass-Hout, as per a source – tip; 06/03/2018 – Amazon: Ultrafast Delivery From Whole Foods Market Is Now Available in Six Cities Through Prime Now, More to Come in 201; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Has More Than 100 Million Members — 3rd Update; 21/05/2018 – Amazon taps former NBC exec to help run TV programming; 30/03/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: ‘A League of Their Own’ TV Series in the Works at Amazon

Wharton Business Group Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wharton Business Group Llc bought 11,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 163,956 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.14M, up from 152,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wharton Business Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $946.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $203.43. About 23.89 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/03/2018 – Apple is developing own MicroLED screens – Bloomberg; 11/04/2018 – Spotify leads the music streaming market with 71 million paying users as of December, compared to Apple Music’s 36 million subscribers; 25/05/2018 – Exclusive: Apple to Expand Secure Wireless Chip Beyond Payments; 21/03/2018 – U.S. investment trusts gobble assets; retirement plans retreat from active funds; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: COMARCO WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES v. APPLE INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1929 – 2018-04-06; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Quiet Boost From Google May Slow; 10/04/2018 – APPLE OWES $502.6 MILLION TO VIRNETX, SAYS FEDERAL JURY IN TX; 08/05/2018 – SHOP, AAPL: AR demo, tap on the product, pay with Apple Pay. Demo app is live on the App store now! #ShopifyUnite – ! $SHOP $AAPL; 14/03/2018 – France to sue Google, Apple over developer contracts – minister; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT DID 756 SUPPLIER FACILITY ASSESSMENTS IN 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Df Dent & Inc has invested 0.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ls Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2.99% or 252,798 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt invested in 209,815 shares or 2.74% of the stock. Vanguard Grp invested in 2.52% or 338.51M shares. West Oak Cap Lc holds 1.73% or 14,604 shares. First Republic Investment Management reported 2.74% stake. Needham Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 1.47% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 22,700 shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter Inc holds 1.6% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 47,036 shares. Boston Rech Mgmt Inc reported 28,100 shares. Rothschild And Communications Asset Mgmt Us Incorporated holds 0.53% or 261,835 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc invested in 1.44% or 425,768 shares. Lsv Asset stated it has 0.23% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Personal Cap Advsr Corp has 0.85% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 1.61% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Exchange Cap has invested 2.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Wharton Business Group Llc, which manages about $1.74B and $966.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 84,878 shares to 359,543 shares, valued at $33.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (OEF) by 3,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,681 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.15 billion for 73.08 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 3.55% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Chase Counsel Corp holds 3.03% or 3,308 shares. Bridges Inv holds 30,049 shares or 2.18% of its portfolio. Moreover, Garrison Bradford And Assoc has 2.52% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,667 shares. Livingston Asset (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has 621 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Frontier Investment Mgmt holds 0.31% or 2,784 shares. Grassi Investment Mngmt reported 824 shares stake. New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement System has invested 2.89% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Elm Advsr Limited Com owns 1,011 shares. Tributary Cap Management accumulated 0.07% or 525 shares. Blackhill has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Tx reported 4,961 shares. Weitz Investment Mgmt Inc has 1.14% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 15,500 shares. Waverton Inv Mngmt Ltd stated it has 7.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Icon Advisers holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,594 shares.

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd, which manages about $531.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 28,300 shares to 74,900 shares, valued at $6.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L Brands Inc Lb Us (LTD) by 259,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 341,300 shares, and has risen its stake in C Z Us.