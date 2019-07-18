Apple (AAPL) Holder Wedbush Securities Lowered Stake by $467,586 as Share Price Rose; As Exelon Com (EXC) Stock Price Rose, Edgar Lomax Co Decreased Its Position by $4.11 Million

Edgar Lomax Co decreased its stake in Exelon Corp Com (EXC) by 9.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co sold 82,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 813,351 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.77 million, down from 895,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Exelon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $48.52. About 805,912 shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT QUAD CITIES 2 REACTOR TO 97% FROM 100%:NRC; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR CUT TO 85% FROM 100%: NRC; 23/05/2018 – New Jersey governor signs nuclear subsidy bill into law; 23/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR SIGNS BILL TO SUBSIDIZE NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS TO FURTHER GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION GOALS; 29/03/2018 – Exelon To Purchase ENGIE North America’s LNG Import Terminal; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees 2Q EPS 55c-EPS 65c; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BYRON 2 REACTOR POWER TO 72% FROM 100%: NRC; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Exelon May Face Pressure, Electric Power Down in April; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AA3 TO GRUNDY & WILL COS. CUSD 1 (COAL CITY), IL’S GO BONDS; 04/05/2018 – Exelon Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity and Top 5 Company for Veterans by DiversityInc

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 2,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 179,230 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.05 million, down from 181,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $939.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $204.21. About 7.52M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple goes back to school with new iPad aimed at educators; 13/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor claims Apple at work on 11-inch iPad Pro, no new iPhones in first half of 2018; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 07/03/2018 – Apple Tariff Impact Would Amount To Only A ’rounding Error,’ Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Apple reportedly plans to offer new credit card with Goldman Sachs; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO @tim_cook on allowing @NRA TV in the app store: Do I like their tactics, their positions? Honestly, no …. But their point of view along with the alternate point of view, I think it’s actually important for the public to hear; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q iPad Rev $4.11B; 12/04/2018 – Apple HomePod Disappoints With Slow Sales After Debut (Correct); 13/03/2018 – APPLE INC SAYS TO HOST 29TH ANNUAL WORLDWIDE DEVELOPERS CONFERENCE IN SAN JOSE FROM JUNE 4 THROUGH JUNE 8; 19/04/2018 – VIVENDI’S PAY-TV UNIT CANAL PLUS TO ANNOUNCE ADDITIONAL DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH APPLE NEXT WEEK-EXECUTIVE

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 7,810 shares to 11,782 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) by 66,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,588 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci (IEMG).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.08 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 761,502 shares stake. Peregrine Asset Advisers invested 0.62% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Earnest Partners Lc has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,249 shares. Fcg Lc holds 1.64% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 26,043 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The United Kingdom-based Merian Glob (Uk) Ltd has invested 1.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru has 2,313 shares. Personal Capital Corp stated it has 0.85% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Usca Ria Ltd Com has 2.61% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Yhb Inv Advsrs has invested 3.84% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Epoch Investment Prtn Incorporated owns 2.34M shares for 1.94% of their portfolio. Connors Investor Service reported 110,998 shares or 2.87% of all its holdings. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa has 8,321 shares for 1.83% of their portfolio. Long Road Inv Counsel Ltd Co holds 0.7% or 6,004 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Jennison Associate Ltd has invested 2.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $837,900 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Finance National Bank Tru holds 822 shares. Eqis Cap Management invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Catalyst Capital Advsr reported 322,000 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 0.13% or 51,200 shares. Peoples Finance Services invested in 12,433 shares or 0.32% of the stock. First Corporation In stated it has 1,028 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Inc reported 10,814 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comerica Bancshares has 228,528 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc accumulated 55,533 shares. Capital Fund accumulated 177,817 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ls Invest Llc invested in 0.18% or 56,640 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 8,542 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Syntal Capital Ptnrs Lc holds 12,544 shares. Signature Est And Advsr Ltd Liability reported 465,594 shares.

Edgar Lomax Co, which manages about $1.38B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com (NYSE:KMI) by 96,400 shares to 612,500 shares, valued at $12.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP) by 7,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,025 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM).