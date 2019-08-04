Apple (AAPL) Holder Weatherstone Capital Management Cut Position by $2.29 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Lyons Wealth Management Has Upped Its Holding in United Parcel Service (UPS) as Stock Rose

Weatherstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 68.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherstone Capital Management sold 12,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 5,603 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, down from 17,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86M shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – APPLE SAID TO PLAN SELLING VIDEO SUBSCRIPTIONS THROUGH TV APP; 29/05/2018 – Apple Upgrades HomePod Speaker With Stereo, Multi-Room Audio; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s agreement to buy Shazam is the subject of an “in-depth investigation” by the European Commission; 03/05/2018 – Apple faces these technical roadblocks in the comedown from earnings euphoria (via @TradingNation); 14/05/2018 – APPLE ISSUES UPDATE ON ITS SYSTEM STATUS PAGE; 04/04/2018 – APPLE, BOEING MAY GET HURT BY ACCIDENT IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA; 17/04/2018 – Russia asks Google and Apple to remove Telegram from stores -lfax; 08/03/2018 – In the past, some artists have made a connection between Apple’s wealth and its efforts (or lack thereof) to pay musicians; 23/05/2018 – Apple began replacing batteries earlier this year; 17/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Apple is planning to launch the Netflix of news

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 75,631 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45M, up from 53,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $117.2. About 3.67 million shares traded or 8.30% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 25/04/2018 – UPS: INITIATIVE WILL CUT HEADCOUNT; 09/05/2018 – UPS and Teamsters Discuss Two-Tier Wages, Sunday Deliveries; 26/04/2018 – UPS Executives Look to Accelerate ‘Transformation’; 17/04/2018 – NCC LAUNCHES LOOP INDUSTRIES – A TECH COMPANY FOR DIGITAL START-UPS IN THE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg On SBI’s AT1; Publishes FAQ On Indian Hybrids; 03/04/2018 – The UPS Store and Inc. Magazine Salute Small Businesses with a National Pitch Off Contest; 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas to West Region Pres; 26/04/2018 – UPS sales top estimates but higher costs crimp margins; 10/05/2018 – UPS – UPS SHAREOWNERS DID NOT APPROVE PROPOSALS TO PREPARE AN ANNUAL REPORT ON LOBBYING ACTIVITIES; 10/05/2018 – UPS Board Announces Quarterly Dividend

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MSFT,SYMC,AVGO,AAPL – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Tesla Short Sellers Bank $1.5B On Earnings Miss – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Still Weighing Fed’s Words, But Yum, Verizon And GM Earnings Also In Focus – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: Amazon Sold HOW Much During Prime Day? – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: KN, NOK, FB, MSFT, SNE, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 2.2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sarasin Prtn Llp invested in 1.07% or 293,434 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 0.02% or 109,039 shares. Dsc Advisors LP owns 5,133 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Synovus Fincl Corp invested in 1.16% or 377,968 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 2.88% or 120,405 shares. Flippin Bruce & Porter holds 1.6% or 47,036 shares in its portfolio. Lafleur & Godfrey Limited Liability Co stated it has 105,224 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Lc stated it has 3.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 22,299 are owned by Cap Impact Ltd Liability Corp. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested in 1.22% or 15.06M shares. Cardinal Cap Management accumulated 36,193 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Lc holds 208,832 shares. Aristotle Capital Management Limited Co accumulated 0% or 2,000 shares. Moreover, Stearns Fincl Serv has 0.75% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs invested in 0.06% or 12,466 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 0.16% or 4.37 million shares. California-based Reilly Fin Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). M Securities invested in 4,428 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id accumulated 16,650 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Liability Corp holds 21,585 shares. West Oak Limited Liability reported 0.06% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Highstreet Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 1,318 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 3,714 shares. Fairview Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 2.19% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 40,970 were accumulated by Fdx Advsrs. Private Ocean Lc owns 466 shares. Lsv Asset Management reported 8,500 shares stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.09% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. The insider Peretz Richard N. sold 9,112 shares worth $1.01 million.