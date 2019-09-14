Apple (AAPL) Holder Vigilant Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $1.27 Million; Qualcomm (QCOM) Share Price Declined While Smead Capital Management Has Raised Position

Vigilant Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc sold 6,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 120,697 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.89 million, down from 127,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 37.38M shares traded or 42.39% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – Schusser may provide the missing link between Apple’s ambitions in television, music, and artificial intelligence, by bringing all of these elements under one leader; 27/03/2018 – Live from Chicago: Apple’s education event Notes in real time; 12/03/2018 – Apple to Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture; 17/04/2018 – Financial Post: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 01/05/2018 – Munster’s initial reaction to $AAPL earnings: Look for Apple story to slowly shift away from focus on iPhone units to services and annual share buybacks, which are positive for the story; 23/05/2018 – Apple, Spurned by BMW and Mercedes, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars; 01/05/2018 – Last week, Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi cut his fiscal year earnings per share estimate for Apple based on his team’s analysis of supply chain companies that “increasingly point[ed] to weakness.”; 30/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The T-Mobile-Sprint merger would shrink the U.S. wireless market to just three national players Plus, Apple and Tesla report earnings this week, rental scooters are terrorizing San Francisco, and ’70s environmental recordings move from vinyl to an app; 04/05/2018 – Tech momentum could continue as Buffett buy helps give Apple best week since 2011; 02/05/2018 – Vehicle Tracking Solutions® Releases Enhanced Silent Passenger® Apple iOS App

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 108.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 397,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 762,437 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.00M, up from 365,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $78.41. About 5.34M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 07/03/2018 – Dealbook: Broadcom Pledges 5G Investment to Win Approval of Qualcomm Deal; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS IT EXPECTS QUALCOMM TO CLOSE DEAL WITH CO AT CURRENT PROPOSED PRICE OF $127.50 PER SHARE; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Discontinues Executive Chairman Role; 09/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Qualcomm Says Some Snapdragons Are Ready for Android P: Qualcomm said it has been working with Google to ensure; 07/05/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID TO PREPARE EXIT FROM SERVER-CHIP BUSINESS; 12/03/2018 – MORE: President Trump, on national security grounds, blocks the proposed takeover of Qualcomm by Broadcom; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm 2Q EPS 80c; 08/03/2018 – QUALCOMM BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $0.62 FROM $0.57; EST. $0.63; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Qualcomm Shareholder T. Rowe Price Voted for Broadcom’s Board Slate – Bloomberg; 06/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm: short tender extension to tighten deal-close timeline

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stoneridge Invest Ltd Liability Company has 0.74% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 27,523 shares. Atlantic Union Bancorp, Virginia-based fund reported 85,214 shares. Sigma Planning, a Michigan-based fund reported 26,821 shares. Raging Cap Mngmt Llc owns 214,515 shares. Federated Invsts Pa owns 197,438 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Court Place Advsr Lc stated it has 11,878 shares. Korea Investment Corp stated it has 1.03M shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 354,430 shares. Boston Research & Mgmt reported 2,960 shares. Dodge And Cox reported 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Aull Monroe Investment Management holds 0.26% or 6,345 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Merchants Invests holds 0.19% or 39,864 shares. Montrusco Bolton accumulated 17,570 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 20,800 are owned by Paradigm Asset Management Ltd. Mufg Americas invested in 129,330 shares.

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03 million and $2.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9,069 shares to 302,140 shares, valued at $25.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 34,499 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.32 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Banque Pictet Cie holds 1.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 461,750 shares. North Amer Mngmt has invested 3.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 7,343 were reported by Clarkston Cap Ptnrs Ltd Co. Mathes holds 21,938 shares or 2.3% of its portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advisors Inc holds 4.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 565,136 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Llc has 133,776 shares. Golub Grp Limited Liability Corporation invested in 3.79% or 233,155 shares. Private Asset Management Inc reported 2.75% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Snow Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 3.04% or 233,846 shares. Financial Advisory has invested 0.99% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Johnson Fin Group Inc invested in 94,941 shares or 1.67% of the stock. Maryland Capital Mgmt stated it has 156,272 shares. Mai Mgmt accumulated 1.92% or 214,475 shares. Palisade Asset Lc reported 68,922 shares. 421,338 are held by Macquarie Group Incorporated Ltd.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61M and $748.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 36,263 shares to 36,273 shares, valued at $13.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 5,366 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,854 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).