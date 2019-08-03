Apple (AAPL) Holder Vantage Investment Partners Boosted Position; Donaldson Capital Management Decreased Northrop Grumman Com (NOC) Position by $1.57 Million; Market Value Rose

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 8,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 447,021 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.91M, up from 438,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86M shares traded or 51.65% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM: LITIGATION VS APPLE, OTHERS ASSERTED 2 PATENTS; 01/05/2018 – Apple launches $100bn buyback and lifts dividend; 02/04/2018 – It’s time to bet against Apple, says technical trader; 30/04/2018 – Cirrus Logic: A Relief Rally for This Apple Supplier? — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – China’s Huawei makes Europe platform to take on Samsung and Apple; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 16/04/2018 – Apple apparently designed a gold-colored version of the iPhone X but didn’t release it; 08/03/2018 – Apple’s CEO is the ‘Donald Trump of the music industry,’ says Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA EXITED AAPL, CMCSA, MHK, VST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway Buys Apple as Others Flee (Video)

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp Com (NOC) by 58.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc sold 5,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 4,113 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 9,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $341.16. About 609,051 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 09/04/2018 – Post-Bulletin: Loss of classified satellite reportedly blamed on Northrop Grumman; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Net $739M; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN SAYS DOJ IS CONTINUING TO INVESTIGATE THE MATTER, & CO IS COOPERATING IN THE INVESTIGATION – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Cash Used in Operating Activities $237M; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Sees FY EPS $15.40-EPS $15.65; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.45 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N FY2018 REV VIEW $27.11 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN 1Q EPS $4.21, EST. $3.65

Vantage Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.53B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci China Etf (MCHI) by 100,000 shares to 987,068 shares, valued at $61.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.24 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,856 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Madison invested in 41,910 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Legal General Public Ltd Co reported 3.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lafayette Investments Inc has invested 1.3% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Meridian Invest Counsel stated it has 13,876 shares or 1.54% of all its holdings. Whittier Trust Of Nevada accumulated 240,477 shares. Chilton Invest Ltd Com stated it has 10,284 shares. Bennicas accumulated 4,623 shares. Cap Investment Advisors Llc accumulated 88,122 shares. 2.55M were reported by Asset Mngmt One Company. Mirador Ltd Partnership has 31,273 shares for 3.22% of their portfolio. Gradient Invests Ltd owns 65,169 shares. Highstreet Asset has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Skylands Capital Lc holds 317,200 shares or 8.33% of its portfolio. Lpl Fin Ltd owns 1.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2.33M shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Friday Apple Rumors: Apple Card May Launch in Early August – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is This Why Apple Stock Has Been Rising? – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “At Your Service(s): Apple Q3 Results Loom Amid Services, China Concerns – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Thursday Apple Rumors: Apple May Be Giving Up on AR Glasses – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55M and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (NYSE:PNC) by 14,263 shares to 206,419 shares, valued at $25.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 22,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,533 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE).

More notable recent Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Boeingâ€™s Troubles in a Nutshell – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Northrop Grumman Board Increases Quarterly Dividend 10 Percent to $1.32 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “This Aerospace ETF Could Fly This Week – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Northrop Grumman Appoints Todd Ernst as Vice President, Investor Relations – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Northrop Grumman’s (NYSE:NOC) Shareholders Feel About Its 137% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.