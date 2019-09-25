Apple (AAPL) Holder Usca Ria Cut Its Holding; As Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Tiger Legatus Capital Management Decreased Stake by $2.52 Million

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 4,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 59,235 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.72 million, down from 63,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $995.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $220.26. About 14.06 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – APPLE TO GIVE $50 CREDIT TO BATTERY REPLACEMENT CUSTOMERS: CNBC; 29/05/2018 – Pegatron ships prototype MacBooks powered by Apple processors, supply chain sources say; 21/05/2018 – GOOGLE COULD FACE $4.3 BILLION CLAIM IN U.K. IPHONE PRIVACY CASE – BLOOMBERG; 29/03/2018 – DarioHealth Launches Customer Hotline to Pre-Order Its Apple iPhone Lightning-Compatible Glucose Monitor in the U.S; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS THERE WILL ALWAYS BE THOSE SEEKING UNFAIR TRADE ADVANTAGES, BUT “THE WORLD WILL NOT DO SOMETHING STUPID”; 01/05/2018 – Puget Sound Business Journal: At Two Union, Regus is moving out to make way for a growing Apple, sources tell @MarcStilesPSBJ:; 22/05/2018 – Sourcetoad: Starbucks’ mobile payment system has almost a million more users than Apple Pay, and more than Google Pay’s and; 29/03/2018 – Apple just released iOS 11.3, which lets users control iPhone battery settings; 27/03/2018 – Apple is also rolling out a new software development platform, ClassKit, aimed at education, as well as free iCloud storage and Apple Pencil discounts; 19/03/2018 – Apple: Are People Sick of Expensive Phones? — Barrons.com

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 22.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 74,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 251,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.61M, down from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $40.13. About 1.26 million shares traded. Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Apollo Global approaches Xerox about possible acquisition; 19/04/2018 – BAIDU UNVEILS APOLLO 2.5, NEWEST UPGRADE TO ITS AUTONOMOUS DRIVING OPEN PLATFORM; 11/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds; 25/05/2018 – APOLLO’S AZELBY IS SAID TO DEPART ONE YEAR AFTER JOINING FIRM; 16/05/2018 – West Corporation Chief Administrative Officer, Nancy Disman, will add Chief Financial Officer Responsibilities; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Among Surprise Winners in Congress’ Spending Bill; 19/04/2018 – There’s a strange celestial coincidence. 48 years ago today, the Apollo 13 astronauts returned home, just as bitcoin cash is mooning today; 13/04/2018 – FCA probes FirstGroup share price rise ahead of Apollo bid; 29/03/2018 – HUNTER GROUP ASA HUNTG.OL – APOLLO IS CONSIDERING SEVERAL INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES FOR COMPANY IN OTHER SECTORS THAN OIL SERVICE; 22/05/2018 – Apollo Is Said to Explore Sale of U.S. Chemicals Maker Momentive

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.46 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89M and $353.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 11,264 shares to 125,213 shares, valued at $5.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 3,421 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,854 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 109,522 shares. Jmg Gru Ltd has 0.03% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hayek Kallen Invest Management invested in 5.43% or 43,259 shares. Amg National Trust Natl Bank accumulated 0.1% or 8,362 shares. Hollencrest Mngmt reported 0.79% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mondrian Ptnrs Limited stated it has 305,284 shares. 7,282 are owned by Family Firm. New York-based Independent Invsts has invested 28.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Washington Co reported 3.05% stake. Profund Llc owns 3.43% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 365,877 shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca holds 41,183 shares or 6.82% of its portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Llc owns 686,762 shares for 5.94% of their portfolio. 337,482 are held by Sarasin Llp. Badgley Phelps Bell reported 1.89% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Eulav Asset invested 0.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 25.93% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.81 per share. APO’s profit will be $241.66M for 16.72 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Apollo Global Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold APO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 135.80 million shares or 2.92% less from 139.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 360,000 were accumulated by Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 150,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Lc has 0.04% invested in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Company has 51,750 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Tower Rech Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 581 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory Service holds 6,749 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Barnett And Com Incorporated holds 0.01% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) or 640 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has 0% invested in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Accuvest Global Advsr owns 11,900 shares. Glenmede Trust Na invested 0% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Next Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Boston Prtn reported 0% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Co holds 25,000 shares. 31,107 were accumulated by Stifel Financial.