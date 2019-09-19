Apple (AAPL) Holder Trust Investment Advisors Decreased Position as Share Value Rose; Bokf Lowered Its Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Position by $345,892

Trust Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Investment Advisors sold 2,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,497 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26 million, down from 23,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Investment Advisors who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $222.77. About 23.01M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – APPLE: PART MAY FAIL, CAUSING BUILT-IN BATTERY TO EXPAND; 04/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Anti-platelet Therapy in the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease in Patients With COPD (APPLE-COPD: ICON 2); 12/03/2018 – Apple To Buy Texture, The Digital Magazine Subscription Service By Next Issue Media — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – Apple recently started planning three new iPhone models for next year and decided that all of them would have OLED panels, the report said, citing unnamed industry sources; 16/04/2018 – Fudzilla: Apple won’t do 5G in 2019; 14/05/2018 – Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker and supplier to Apple, posted a 14.5 percent fall in first-quarter net profit; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Trump ZTE Tweet, China Chipmaking Industry and Apple’s iPhones Causes Trade Deficit (Video); 17/04/2018 – But Apple is running out iPhone options to drop; 01/05/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Waits…and Waits…for Apple, Fed — Barron’s Blog

Bokf decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 10.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf sold 4,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 33,141 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.85 million, down from 37,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $88.37. About 2.75 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 22/03/2018 – LyondellBasell’s Houston Refinery Marks 100th Anniversary; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC SHLM.O – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER WITH LYONDELLBASELL, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 21/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Bayport Complex Receives Prestigious Safety Award; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem says Odebrecht denies acquisition proposal from LyondellBasell; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley Chief Acctg Officer; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV LYB.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT TO $1.00/SHR; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Pending Acquisition Has Already Been Cleared by Antitrust Regulators in the United States, Brazil, Serbia and Turkey; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q Net $1.23B; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 10,105 shares. Martin Inv Management Ltd Llc reported 107,789 shares or 5.36% of all its holdings. Heritage Wealth Advisors, Virginia-based fund reported 32,222 shares. Monetary Group Inc invested in 3.98% or 52,325 shares. Davidson Investment Advisors reported 181,753 shares or 3.75% of all its holdings. The Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 1.4% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested in 40,122 shares. 48,363 were accumulated by Hamel Associates. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id has invested 0.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bangor Bank & Trust has 21,396 shares. South Texas Money Management Ltd has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability holds 2.03% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 46,295 shares. Jaffetilchin Limited Liability holds 2.53% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 54,847 shares. Sterling Mngmt Llc invested 0.39% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Overbrook Management Corporation holds 1.49% or 36,472 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple’s Tariff Impact Drastically Overstated – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple launching Pro iPhones this fall – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple broke Chinese labor laws – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is becoming a camera company – Live Trading News” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Monday Apple Rumors: Apple Terminates iPhone Walkie-Talkie Feature – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Bokf, which manages about $4.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 49,988 shares to 786,974 shares, valued at $32.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 20,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Connor Clark & Lunn Limited reported 75,900 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank owns 42,441 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Omers Administration Corporation holds 0.97% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 1.07M shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) holds 0% or 100 shares. Linscomb And Williams invested in 0.02% or 3,115 shares. James Research invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). First Interstate Bankshares holds 10 shares. California-based Financial Advisers Lc has invested 0.03% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Synovus Financial Corp holds 5,655 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Barclays Plc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 542,661 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 21,406 were reported by Congress Asset Management Company Ma. Private Capital Advsr Inc has 49,094 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Rothschild Il holds 0.11% or 11,265 shares.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “LyondellBasell in MOU for $12B Chinese chemical investment – report – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “LyondellBasell to Host Investor Day 2019 on September 24, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lyondell’s Houston refinery continues demolition program – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Boasting A 42% Return On Equity, Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.80 earnings per share, down 5.41% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.96 per share. LYB’s profit will be $938.70 million for 7.89 P/E if the $2.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual earnings per share reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $57.54 million activity. Patel Bhavesh V. bought $498,873 worth of stock or 7,246 shares.