Apple (AAPL) Holder Trillium Asset Management Decreased Its Position; Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Molina Healthcare (MOH) Holding by $21.16 Million

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 4,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 177,539 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.72 million, down from 181,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $947.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $214.17. About 27.31M shares traded or 7.51% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/03/2018 – Apple’s Tiny Sliver of Hope: iPhone Prices — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Apple adds lsaac Asimov sci-fi series to TV development list; 24/05/2018 – Is Apple Botching Its Autonomous Driving Opportunity?; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a March 27th event focused on education; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LEADERS OF OTHER COUNTRIES ARE SMART ENOUGH TO REALIZE IT IS IN THEIR INTEREST TO PROMOTE TRADE; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet President Donald Trump on Wednesday, according to an official schedule released by the White House; 09/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple plans to starting letting users buy subscriptions to some 3rd-party video services in its TV app,; 24/04/2018 – AMS Is Latest Apple iPhone Casualty: Keep the Faith, Says Bernstein — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Apple Launches Low-Cost IPad for Education, Targeting Google; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Green Apple 2018-l ‘AAA(EXP)sf

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 41.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 150,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The institutional investor held 214,266 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.42 million, down from 364,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $118.59. About 1.04M shares traded or 98.00% up from the average. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 30/04/2018 – Molina Health 1Q EPS $1.64; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health 1Q Net $107M; 06/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Molina Healthcare, Inc; 06/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – ON A NET BASIS, CO WILL NOT RECEIVE PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTIONS, WILL PAY CUSTOMARY FEES AND EXPENSES IN CONNECTION THEREWITH; 10/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Molina; 24/05/2018 – Molina Health: Mr. White Will be Succeeded by Thomas L. Tran; 08/04/2018 – New York Post: Yadier Molina tries to fight manager in benches-clearing face-off; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SAYS MAY RETURN TO OBAMACARE IN WISCONSIN, UTAH IN 2019; 25/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 17/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare to Host Investor Day Meeting

Analysts await Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.72 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.72 per share. MOH’s profit will be $185.69 million for 10.90 P/E if the $2.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.11 actual EPS reported by Molina Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.54% negative EPS growth.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westlake Chem Partners Lp (NYSE:WLKP) by 30,403 shares to 394,468 shares, valued at $8.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWV) by 3,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,497 shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.52 billion for 18.92 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

