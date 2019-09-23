Apple (AAPL) Holder Tradewinds Capital Management Lowered Holding by $506,093; As Texas Instrs (TXN) Stock Value Rose, Kbc Group Nv Lifted Its Stake

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 81.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 153,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 340,929 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.13M, up from 187,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $126.67. About 7.62M shares traded or 65.60% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 14.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 2,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,110 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.99 million, down from 17,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $983.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98M shares traded or 118.38% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – APPLE CFO: CO. HAS OVER 270M PAID SUBSCRIBERS, UP 100M YOY; 16/04/2018 – Fudzilla: Apple won’t do 5G in 2019; 18/05/2018 – Apple $1.8 Billion Tax Arrears Payment Eases Pressure on Ireland; 02/04/2018 – Jessica Guynn: Exclusive: Jesse Jackson to Apple, Amazon, Facebook Google: redouble diversity efforts and give the public; 25/03/2018 – Intl. Business Times: Apple discontinuing iPhone X amid `slowing sales,’; 24/04/2018 – Report: Apple’s iOS 11.3 Unlocks Progressive Web App Features to Fully Engage the Nearly Two Thirds of Mobile Shoppers on Ecomm; 27/03/2018 – Daring Fireball: Mac Rumors: `Everything Apple Announced at Today’s Educational Event in Under Three Minutes’; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s Humongous Buybacks Went Into High Gear Last Quarter — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Pricing Solutions: Apple’s #pricing mistakes with HomePod will cost it a huge new market, according to a brutal Deutsche Bank; 01/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook is ‘optimistic’ that trade tensions with China will be resolved

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northeast Consultants has invested 0.19% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Cumberland Ptnrs Limited has 8,040 shares. Concorde Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.15% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Gsa Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has 3,642 shares. Weitz Inv Mgmt has invested 1.81% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 2,211 are held by Aureus Asset Management Lc. Cleararc Capital holds 14,011 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. 3,000 were accumulated by Marietta Inv. 19,857 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 128,627 shares. Intact Investment Inc owns 0.16% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 37,900 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Co has 0.69% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Duff And Phelps Management holds 0.02% or 10,285 shares in its portfolio. Psagot Invest House Limited has invested 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Doheny Asset Management Ca stated it has 7,106 shares.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Photronics Inc (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 38,193 shares to 66,097 shares, valued at $542,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 43,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,112 shares, and cut its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.23 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc, which manages about $444.11 million and $244.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 16,955 shares to 28,036 shares, valued at $3.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 197,791 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,932 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHH).

