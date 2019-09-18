Apple (AAPL) Holder Tradewinds Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $506,093; Newmarket (NEU) Share Price Rose While New York State Common Retirement Fund Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.92 Million

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Newmarket Corporation (NEU) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund sold 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% . The institutional investor held 48,359 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.39M, down from 53,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Newmarket Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $455.13. About 98,778 shares traded or 15.42% up from the average. NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) has risen 4.11% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.11% the S&P500. Some Historical NEU News: 11/04/2018 – Thomas E. Gottwald Reports 5.10% Stake In NewMarket; 17/05/2018 – Promotion of Gina Harm to President, Afton Chemical; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET CORP NEU.N – THROUGHOUT REST OF 2018, EXPECT TO SEE SOLID SALES AND SHIPMENTS IN PETROLEUM ADDITIVES BUSINESS; 20/03/2018 NewMarket Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET 1Q ADJ EPS $5.14; 22/04/2018 – DJ NewMarket Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEU); 25/04/2018 – NewMarket 1Q EPS $5.14; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET 1Q REV. $589.2M; 25/04/2018 – NewMarket 1Q Net $60.6M

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 14.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 2,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,110 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.99M, down from 17,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $997.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $220.7. About 16.09 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 10/05/2018 – Revenue of Taiwan’s Major Apple Suppliers +11.5% Y/y in April; 19/04/2018 – AAPL: Canal will announce next week a “new deal” with Apple #AGVivendi – ! $AAPL; 12/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple, Amazon race to the $1 trillion mark; 07/03/2018 – An activist investor is balking at the plan; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Tim talking about all the software initiatives in Everyone Can Code; bringing this to all sorts of schools, including the City Colleges of Chicago. Using Swift to create next generation of “killer apps”; 10/05/2018 – Apple Backs Alcoa, Rio Tinto to Develop Carbon-Free Metal Making; 11/04/2018 – HP First-quarter PC Shipments, Market Share Rises While Apple’s Declines — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – APPLE – SPECIAL EDITION (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE TO BE AVAILABLE TO ORDER ONLINE IN SELECT COUNTRIES BEGINNING APRIL 10 & IN STORES BEGINNING APRIL 13; 04/05/2018 – @BeckyQuick JUST IN: Apple CEO Tim Cook comments to CNBC about Berkshire Hathaway’s stake in the tech giant

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $79.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 197,709 shares to 222,909 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invitae Corp by 24,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 19 investors sold NEU shares while 77 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 6.08 million shares or 0.57% more from 6.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Hrt Financial Lc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Interest Grp holds 0.03% or 17,071 shares. Dupont Capital reported 554 shares stake. Deutsche Bancorp Ag stated it has 26,252 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma owns 4 shares. State Street reported 0.01% stake. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Lc accumulated 2,455 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com owns 60 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp has 1,604 shares. D E Shaw Co Inc holds 0.01% or 12,708 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Zebra Limited holds 0.16% or 769 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Corporation has 0.01% invested in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) for 7,741 shares. Gsa Prns Limited Liability Partnership has 0.04% invested in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) for 827 shares.

More notable recent NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NewMarket Corp (NEU) CEO Thomas Gottwald on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “NewMarket (NEU) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why We Like NewMarket Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:NEU) 23% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple’s Tariff Impact Drastically Overstated – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Analyst Moves: AAPL – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple’s Valuation: Historically High – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple Bear (Goldman) Makes Big Return – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Now More Than Ever, AAPL Stock Is Worth Buying – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 16, 2019.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.50 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.