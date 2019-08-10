Apple (AAPL) Holder Texas Permanent School Fund Decreased Its Holding; Smith Asset Management Group LP Upped Holding in Progressive (PGR) as Market Valuation Rose

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Progressive Corp (PGR) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 31,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 1.03M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.02 million, up from 994,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Progressive Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.6. About 2.58M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund sold 35,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 871,458 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $165.53M, down from 906,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $908.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – The Cable – U.K. Data, Tariffs & Apple; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires Samsung executive to lead South Korea business – Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Airbnb, Apple, Skyscrapers; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook to Trump: Embrace Open Trade; 26/03/2018 – Golden Apple Surprises Remarkable Teachers with Prestigious Award for Excellence in Teaching; 14/05/2018 – APPLE: USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO USE SOME SERVICES AT ICLOUD.COM; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Shazam Buy Probed as EU Targets Music App’s Data Trove; 08/04/2018 – OwenboroMsgrInq: Apple is said to work on touchless control, curved iPhone screen; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS TO DATE, OF THE 7 IDENTIFIED INCIDENTS POTENTIALLY INVOLVING “ARMED GROUPS”, 3 HAVE BEEN CLOSED AND 4 REMAIN OPEN

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple’s Accelerating Tablet Dominance Is Underappreciated – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IVE, AAPL, IBM, CMCSA: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AAPL Stock: Apple Software Becomes Lifestyle – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/07/2019: MTCH, PERI, CYBR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 41,222 shares to 340,649 shares, valued at $37.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 25,203 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,251 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Pacifica Cap Investments Limited Company has invested 0.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Scotia Capital reported 917,519 shares. Moreover, One Cap Ltd has 1.2% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Advisory Alpha Limited Co holds 0% or 9,420 shares. Moreover, Barnett & has 0.2% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wealthquest holds 1% or 13,973 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Invest Mngmt Or invested 4.53% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sage Grp Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fdx has 0.29% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Flippin Bruce & Porter invested 1.6% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Todd Asset Limited Liability Company, a Kentucky-based fund reported 271,189 shares. Excalibur Mgmt reported 21,149 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 3.75 million shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt owns 93,786 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 4.07% or 3.59 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Minnesota-based Us Bancshares De has invested 0.02% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Wendell David Assocs stated it has 0.06% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Stralem And holds 80,280 shares. Florida-based Eagle Asset Management Inc has invested 0.42% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Morgan Stanley holds 0.05% or 2.38M shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP reported 0.06% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Bessemer Grp holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 514,782 shares. Great Lakes Ltd Liability Co owns 15,071 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Hussman Strategic Advsrs holds 0.46% or 26,200 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns reported 10,290 shares. Lifeplan Financial Grp Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 98 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Group Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Sei Invests holds 0.43% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 1.76M shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP holds 3.44 million shares. Piedmont Advisors owns 51,855 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Progressive Down 4% Following Mixed Q2 Earnings (NYSE:PGR) – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Progressive Corp (PGR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Progressive (PGR) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Zacks.com” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 124,460 shares to 80 shares, valued at $7,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 257,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,530 shares, and cut its stake in City Holding Co (NASDAQ:CHCO).