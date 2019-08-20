Apple (AAPL) Holder Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Cut Its Stake by $2.08 Million; Bristol (BMY) Holder Webster Bank Has Raised Its Position

Webster Bank increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 10.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank bought 7,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 79,164 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, up from 71,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $47.74. About 5.25M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 11/05/2018 – Eliquis (Apixaban; Bristol-Myers Squibb/Pfizer) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026: An Orally Available Factor Xa Inhibitor lndicated for the Prevention of Venous Thromboembolsim – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Planning Board Thu, 3/8/2018, 7:00 PM; 16/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Highlights Breadth of Immuno-Oncology–Based Combination Research and Commitment to Advancing Precision Medicine at ASCO 2018; 04/04/2018 – BlackBook: BlackBook Exclusive: Art Pop Songsmith Henry Green’s Guide to Bristol, UK; 01/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Bristol drops studies in experimental cancer med; doctor convicted for giving patient info to sales rep;; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA ACCEPTS OPDIVO APPLICATION FOR FOR PRIORITY REVIEW; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – THERE WERE NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES BETWEEN 2 ARMS FOR PFS FOR OPDIVO & INVESTIGATOR’S CHOICE, RESPECTIVELY; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – DOSING SCHEDULE UPDATES FOR AN ADDITIONAL APPROVED INDICATION FOR OPDIVO MAY BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN FUTURE FOR OPDIVO; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 18, 2018 ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AND SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Grants Combination Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Potential Indication

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 24.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 34,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46M, down from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $211.33. About 17.43M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Buffett lifts stake to $44bn in ‘unbelievable Apple’; 03/04/2018 – Apple Said Planning Move From Intel For Mac Chips From 2020 (Video); 17/04/2018 – Taiwan to open trade office in India; 21/05/2018 – Inverse: Apple HomePod 2018 Rumors: Take This New Leak With a Grain of Salt; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN APPLE INC – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook was in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple’s efforts to lessen its reliance on Samsung as the sole iPhone display supplier have hit a hurdle due; 13/03/2018 – Fitbit targets the young in tech tussle with Apple; 29/03/2018 – WA State Auditor: Washington State Apple Commission Accountability 3/29/2018 – 3/29/2018; 07/03/2018 – Friends Fun Wine Captures The Taste Buds Of Americans And Takes A Bite Out Of The Big Apple With Its New Miami-Inspired Fun Win

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,000 shares to 4,000 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 56,161 were accumulated by Jcic Asset Mgmt. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc reported 234,398 shares stake. Schwartz Inv Counsel invested in 0.04% or 3,480 shares. Sanders Capital Limited Liability has 7.35% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Raymond James Na holds 189,264 shares or 2.07% of its portfolio. Lionstone Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 96,320 shares or 8.37% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bourgeon Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 2.14% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 19,214 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 5.68% or 181,000 shares. First City Cap Mngmt Inc invested in 7,889 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Hudson Valley Inv Advisors Adv stated it has 2% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Arcadia Mgmt Mi holds 52,714 shares or 2.9% of its portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough Inc stated it has 109,677 shares. Florida-based St Johns Investment Management Limited Liability Company has invested 2.97% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Meristem Family Wealth Limited Com holds 1.21% or 18,845 shares in its portfolio. Haverford owns 895,444 shares for 3.16% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: GOOGL, AAPL, AZO – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should You Buy Apple (AAPL) Ahead of Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Covered Calls 101: Generate Income on the Stocks You Own – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, GOOGL, DXC, RDCM – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Week In Cannabis: Tobacco And Retail Stray In The Weeds, Congress Holds SAFE Banking Hearings, New ETFs, And More – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Part 2 of the Phase 3 CheckMate -227 Did Not Meet Primary Endpoint – StreetInsider.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Is Stumbling Ahead of Earnings – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Baupost’s 13F Shows New Stake in XPO Logistics (XPO), Increase in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), CBS (CBS), Liquidated Celgene (CELG) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Webster Bank, which manages about $699.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IVV) by 2,200 shares to 26,909 shares, valued at $7.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VB) by 6,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,749 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evercore Wealth Management Lc reported 99,997 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Management has 0.27% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 2.49 million shares. Edgestream Prtn LP owns 74,233 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 470,517 shares. Azimuth Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.47% stake. Mercer Cap Advisers holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 3,990 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn invested in 0.1% or 7.18 million shares. Boyar Asset has invested 1.41% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). The Florida-based Harvey Cap has invested 0.1% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 5,861 are owned by Horizon Investments Limited Liability Corporation. Washington Fincl Bank stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). St Germain D J Inc owns 8,413 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Rnc Cap owns 859,292 shares. Rice Hall James & Assocs Lc has 4,408 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Maverick Cap Ltd has invested 0.09% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought $491,920 worth of stock or 11,000 shares.