Apple (AAPL) Holder Suncoast Equity Management Increased Its Stake by $353,997 as Share Price Rose; As Home Depot (HD) Market Value Rose, Interocean Capital Has Increased Holding by $2.03 Million

Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suncoast Equity Management bought 1,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 82,138 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60 million, up from 80,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suncoast Equity Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $924.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $204.59. About 9.80M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/05/2018 – WRAL: With Apple on the hook, legislative leaders roll out incentive reforms; 14/03/2018 – Cult of Mac: Apple might give Siri a total makeover; 01/04/2018 – SlashGear: Apple looking to make significant Siri improvements, hints hiring spree; 04/05/2018 – @BeckyQuick JUST IN: Apple CEO Tim Cook comments to CNBC about Berkshire Hathaway’s stake in the tech giant; 02/04/2018 – Apple Said to Plan Move From Intel to Mac Chips (Video); 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook on education, privacy, Facebook and DACA at the Recode MSNBC ‘Revolution’ event Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayers interviewed Cook in a school auditorium in Chicago in front of a live audience; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies; 01/05/2018 – APPLE CFO: HOMEPOD SPEAKER SALES STILL IN ‘VERY EARLY DAYS’

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 272.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 10,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 14,551 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, up from 3,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $221.33. About 1.50M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot; 21/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Texas congressman tells Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN that the bombing suspect bought bomb-making equipme…

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Symphony Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 3,973 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com owns 7,519 shares. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,987 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma invested in 0.01% or 129,411 shares. Allen Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 3,078 shares. Rowland & Co Invest Counsel Adv accumulated 0% or 32,608 shares. France-based Fund Mngmt Sa has invested 0.04% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Affinity Invest Limited stated it has 50,502 shares or 1.99% of all its holdings. 1St Source Commercial Bank stated it has 43,000 shares. 169,194 were accumulated by Dana Investment Advisors. Moreover, Allsquare Wealth Limited Liability has 0.2% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Tortoise Mgmt Llc reported 0.24% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ccm Inv Advisers Ltd Liability reported 61,423 shares. The Florida-based Keating Invest Counselors Incorporated has invested 4.67% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Maryland Capital, a Maryland-based fund reported 15,064 shares.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “These charts warn that there is something wrong with the American consumer – MarketWatch” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Home Depot Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “How Home Depot Built a Strong Q2 – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53M and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Srvc Class B (NYSE:UPS) by 90,881 shares to 3,099 shares, valued at $346,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scntfc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,166 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,426 shares, and cut its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).