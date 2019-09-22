Apple (AAPL) Holder Strategic Financial Services Has Lowered Position by $329,581; Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Holder Edge Wealth Management Has Cut Its Stake by $322,000

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 11,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 97,973 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.81 million, down from 109,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $29.14. About 8.38M shares traded or 125.94% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Net $900.7M; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 04/05/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners, Enterprise Products Partners Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B; 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B; 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 25/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc sold 1,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 65,002 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.87M, down from 66,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $983.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98M shares traded or 118.38% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 08/04/2018 – Daily Inq (PH): Apple likely to face sanctions over unfair practice in South Korea; 27/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market Chromebooks represented about 60 percent of the U.S. K-12 school market last year; 09/03/2018 – Nitro Games Oyj: New version of Medals of War featured by Apple; 28/03/2018 – Apple Faces Multiple Lawsuits Over Throttled iPhones; 11/05/2018 – Aluminum is used in most of Apple’s popular products, including the iPhone, iPad and iMac; 18/03/2018 – AAPL/@LiveSquawk: Apple Is Said To Develop Displays To Replace Samsung Screens -Apple Has California Facility For Producing MicroLED Screens -Apple MicroLED Plans May Hurt Suppliers Such As Sharp, LG Display – ! $AAPL; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Green Apple 2018-I ‘AAA(EXP)sf’; Stable Outlook; 19/03/2018 – Apple to develop MicroLED displays in-house, sources say; 28/03/2018 – Tech Times: Apple Makes Once-Exclusive iMac Pro Accessories Available For All Users

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.16 billion for 13.75 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.64% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.23 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

