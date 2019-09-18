Apple (AAPL) Holder Strategic Financial Services Has Cut Its Position by $329,581; Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Shareholder Rampart Investment Management Company Has Boosted Its Holding by $390,698

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 159.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 4,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 7,392 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $637,000, up from 2,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $87.64. About 572,088 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 15/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem says Odebrecht denies acquisition proposal from LyondellBasell; 20/03/2018 – PlasticsNewsEuro: LyondellBasell and SUEZ establish plastics recycling JV; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquiring A. Schulman for a Total Consideration of $2.25B; 14/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL, SUEZ BEGIN OPERATING PLASTICS RECYCLING VENTURE; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally; 06/03/2018 Platts: LyondellBasell begins maintenance at Texas steam cracker; 08/03/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc sold 1,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 65,002 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.87M, down from 66,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $222.02. About 4.99 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple Looks to Recharge iPad With Stylus Support, Education Software; 08/03/2018 – Sing It Loud: Opal Apples Announces SupercrispiOpalicious Contest, Encouraging Fans to Create Videos Showing their Opal Apple Love with Song; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s Previous Entry-Level iPad Cost $329; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s $299 iPad Pricing Available to Schools Only; 13/05/2018 – Apple and Samsung return to court in `Groundhog Day’ spat; 05/05/2018 – A new report by the New York City Comptroller directly links the explosion of Airbnb rentals to rising rents in the Big Apple; 01/05/2018 – Apple beat earnings expectations; 27/03/2018 – Apple eyes education market with new entry-level iPad; 16/04/2018 – Fudzilla: Apple won’t do 5G in 2019; 21/05/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON ITS SYSTEM STATUS PAGE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.25 million were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com invested 0.11% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited owns 542,661 shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 2,468 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0.09% or 1.66 million shares. Cushing Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 61,749 shares stake. The Japan-based Nomura has invested 0.03% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Winch Advisory Limited Liability has invested 0.17% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 0.05% or 862,732 shares. Monetary Mngmt Grp Inc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Syntal Limited holds 0.13% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 6,857 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Llc holds 0.16% or 8,584 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.06% stake. State Street reported 14.10M shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $57.54 million activity. AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC bought $57.04 million worth of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) on Thursday, August 29.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66M and $847.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 3,974 shares to 26,138 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 14,862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,859 shares, and cut its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $757.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 23,749 shares to 456,374 shares, valued at $36.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 259,518 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (FLRN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Tealwood Asset Inc has 0.92% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 11,363 shares. Parkside Comml Bank holds 1.94% or 30,238 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 1.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 92,033 are owned by Wms Limited Liability Company. Community Inv Commerce has 3.43% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Vision holds 3.91% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 75,336 shares. Villere St Denis J Com Ltd Com, Louisiana-based fund reported 52,568 shares. Middleton & Ma stated it has 124,190 shares or 3.81% of all its holdings. Telos Cap holds 3.33% or 57,366 shares. First Natl Bank Of Hutchinson accumulated 12,770 shares. Godsey And Gibb reported 0.19% stake. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 24,106 shares or 1.33% of all its holdings. Boston Standard Wealth reported 1,371 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt Inc invested 2.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Aldebaran Fincl invested in 23,240 shares.