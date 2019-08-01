Apple (AAPL) Holder Strategic Financial Services Decreased Stake by $304,857 as Market Valuation Rose; Lodestar Investment Counsel Has Boosted Stake in Eaton Plc (ETN) by $436,800 as Valuation Rose

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc sold 1,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 66,675 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.67M, down from 68,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $980.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $213.04. About 69.28M shares traded or 156.56% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA EXITED AAPL, CMCSA, MHK, VST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Apple to Close Atlantic City Store, Cutting 52 Employees; 27/03/2018 – Apple aims to claw back education market from Google in Chicago event; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INTRODUCES IPHONE 8 & IPHONE 8 PLUS (PRODUCT)RED SPECIAL; 27/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Apple Pursues Google in Education; 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS PLANNING TO MOVE FROM INTEL CHIPS TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS – CNBC, CITING REPORT; 20/03/2018 – “I had seven bitcoins stolen from me through fraud,” Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak said at the Times’ Global Business Summit; 21/05/2018 – KONICA MINOLTA ACQUIRES MACPROFESSIONALS, THE APPLE PLATFORM EXPERTS; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Greater China Rev $13.02B; 07/03/2018 – Ireland chooses BNY Mellon to manage Apple escrow fund

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc bought 5,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 138,445 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.15 million, up from 132,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $82.19. About 4.40M shares traded or 99.85% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 15/05/2018 – Eaton Launches Educational Program Designed to Help Customers Better Understand Electrical Codes and Standards; 07/05/2018 – Eaton to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference May 21, 2018; 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at; 26/04/2018 – GrayMeta Appoints Matt Eaton as General Manager of EMEA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson owns 33,750 shares. Apriem stated it has 2.19% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). South State owns 3,297 shares. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Van Eck Associate Corporation reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). 530 are held by Kelly Lawrence W & Ca. Moreover, Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Il has 1.19% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Trustmark Retail Bank Tru Department has 25,210 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Moreover, Brown Advisory Inc has 0.01% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 35,956 shares. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Moreover, Zebra Ltd Liability has 0.26% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Telemus Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Maryland Cap reported 6,273 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt reported 51,176 shares stake. Vanguard Group owns 32.87M shares.

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Eaton Reports Higher Overall Sales And Earnings But Vehicle Segment Declines – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Eaton (ETN) completes acquisition of Innovative Switchgear Solutions – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87 million and $935.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 10,275 shares to 204,271 shares, valued at $16.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metropolitan Life (NYSE:MET) by 14,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,324 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 6,828 shares to 128,172 shares, valued at $14.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc by 42,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 590,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).