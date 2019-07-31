Apple (AAPL) Holder State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Has Decreased Position; Tnb Financial Position in Flowers Foods (FLO) Has Decreased as Stock Price Rose

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 168,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.34M shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 billion, down from 5.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $960.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $208.78. About 704,726 shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – Apple Teams Up with Chicago Public Schools and Northwestern University to Bring Coding to Chicago Teachers; 02/05/2018 – Cramer says that Apple’s growing service stream could be a major advantage for the iPhone maker going forward; 22/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Plans Apple Pay Credit Card; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: SERVICES, STORES, ICLOUD USERS UNABLE TO SIGN IN; 11/05/2018 – Tap Systems Introduces Support for Apple’s VoiceOver Screen Reader; 12/03/2018 – APPLE APPLE TO BUY DIGITAL MAGAZINE SERVICE TEXTURE – MARCH 12,; 12/03/2018 – APPLE TO BUY DIGITAL-MAGAZINE DISTRIBUTOR TEXTURE: RECODE; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Rumor has it Goldman Sachs and Apple are launching a cobranded credit card @BIPrime; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple nears $1 trillion valuation mark; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com

Tnb Financial decreased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial sold 41,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 726,416 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.49M, down from 767,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Flowers Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.87. About 1.32M shares traded or 29.54% up from the average. Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has declined 3.54% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 11/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Flowers Foods, Inc. – FLO; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods 1Q Net $51.2M; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 11/03/2018 – Flowers Foods Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 19-20; 24/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 23/04/2018 – Nature’s Own Introduces Nature’s Own® Perfectly Crafted™ Artisan-inspired, Thick-sliced Bakery Bread; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 31C; 17/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INC FLO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.10, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 27,959 shares to 174,909 shares, valued at $10.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 5,628 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,816 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 4.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.25 per share. FLO’s profit will be $54.98M for 22.95 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Flowers Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold FLO shares while 82 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 3.28% less from 138.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) for 262,057 shares. S&T Financial Bank Pa stated it has 0.46% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Principal Financial owns 811,046 shares. Wellington Shields And Communication Limited Liability invested in 0.27% or 24,728 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 460,180 shares. Cadence Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Suntrust Banks has invested 0.02% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 29,947 shares. Bb&T holds 0.45% or 1.19M shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt reported 1,122 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of has invested 0% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 50,900 shares stake. Moreover, Texas Yale Cap has 0.02% invested in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) for 20,636 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 69,693 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 73,340 were accumulated by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $31,310 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Agricole S A owns 280,903 shares or 2.91% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Fin Services Advsrs reported 2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Martin Currie accumulated 93,085 shares or 1.24% of the stock. Long Road Counsel Lc has invested 0.7% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 740 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 2.11% or 17.08 million shares. Fishman Jay A Mi has 0.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dt Prtn Ltd holds 0.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 1,679 shares. First Business Financial Service reported 0.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Lc reported 2.44% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Com holds 5.83 million shares or 1.36% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd invested in 390,659 shares. 1,261 were reported by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management. Skylands Limited Com stated it has 8.33% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Newman Dignan Sheerar Incorporated has 1.75% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 22,939 shares.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 7,355 shares to 233,238 shares, valued at $22.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 30,217 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Transunion.