Apple (AAPL) Holder State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Increased Its Position; Miller Howard Investments Increased Enbridge Com (ENB) Stake

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 13.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 1.17M shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 10.01 million shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90B, up from 8.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $931.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 16.70M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 08/04/2018 – Apple, Amazon and Google Also Are Bracing for Privacy Regulations; 25/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: GDPR Makes Its EU Debut, Apple’s `Big Win’; 10/05/2018 – AliveCor already sells portable EKG sensors, one that attaches to a smartphone and one that’s embedded in an Apple Watch band; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: NEW IPAD SUPPORTS APPLE PENCIL STYLUS; 27/04/2018 – Chinese tariffs could raise the cost of phones, computers and other components, and many of Apple’s products are made in China. This could cause disruptions to the supply chain or other penalties such as boycotts; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s New estimates predict that it will stay that way; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: LG struggling to meet Apple’s OLED display demand – report; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 23/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: Apple will introduce new low-cost iPads next week in its first major product event of 2018, sources say…; 01/05/2018 – AAPL: Apple CEO Tim Cook calls health care a “major strategic thrust for us.” – ! $AAPL

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc Com (ENB) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 110,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.85M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.15M, up from 1.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $36.39. About 1.72 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Straits investigation continues with anticipated launch of underwater vehicles to inspect ATC, Enbridge lines; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces Simplification Of Corporate Structure With Proposals To Acquire All Of The Outstanding Sponsored Vehicle Equity Securities; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund: No Assurance Any Transaction Will Be Consummated; 06/04/2018 – $ENB.CA: Enbridge Line 5 shut down before investigation into whether boat caused Mackinac oil spill; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – CO, CPPIB ENTERED INTO DEAL WHEREBY PARTIES WILL FORM A 50-50 JV FOR PURSUIT OF FUTURE EUROPEAN OFFSHORE WIND PROJECTS; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: SIMPLIFICATION OF CORPORATE STRUCTURE W/ PROPOSALS TO; 19/04/2018 – Enbridge Inc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – POST-CLOSING ALL SPONSORED VEHICLE EQUITY SECURITYHOLDERS WOULD HOLD SAME PUBLICLY TRADED EQUITY SECURITY IN STREAMLINED CORPORATE VEHICLE; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO AL MONACO SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW AT CERAWEEK; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE INC. OFFER AND ESTABLISHES A SPECIAL COMMITTEE

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68B and $3.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 211,040 shares to 412,797 shares, valued at $49.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) by 2,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,663 shares, and cut its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp Com (NYSE:ORI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 2.86% or 11.73M shares. Acg Wealth has 3.23% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Round Table Services Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.78% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Boys Arnold & Co reported 3.89% stake. Cambridge Advsrs Inc has 1.4% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 21,657 shares. Longer Invests invested in 10,278 shares. Curbstone Financial Mgmt Corp has invested 2.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hengehold Capital Management Ltd Co holds 0.19% or 4,146 shares in its portfolio. Cumberland Advsrs Inc stated it has 6,930 shares. Macnealy Hoover Invest Management accumulated 29,356 shares. Swedbank stated it has 5.18M shares or 4.68% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 1.75% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 691,880 shares. Needham Invest Ltd Liability holds 1.47% or 22,700 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest Mngmt has 16,550 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Hgk Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 2.24% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.