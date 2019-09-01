Apple (AAPL) Holder Sq Advisors Has Cut Its Stake by $144.32 Million as Shares Rose; As Netflix (NFLX) Stock Value Declined, Holder Gradient Investments Has Upped Position

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 296.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 1,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 2,495 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $890,000, up from 629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $293.75. About 4.45M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 17/04/2018 – Netflix’s latest subscriber growth is just the beginning, says analyst; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday; 16/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Petrides on Strong Quarter for Netflix; 17/04/2018 – Wild, wild Netflix This is […]; 27/04/2018 – CNET: See Stranger Things 3 in production in new Netflix video; 18/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 26/03/2018 – MediaConfidntial: ‘Netflix For Podcasts’ Doubtful Despite Growing Listenership; 29/03/2018 – Variety: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Anniston Reunite for Netflix `Murder Mystery’; 23/05/2018 – Table for Three: Ryan Murphy and Janet Mock on `Pose,’ Diversity and Netflix

Sq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 53.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sq Advisors Llc sold 763,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 672,007 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.65 million, down from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $926.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Apple Team Up on New Credit Card–Update; 19/04/2018 – Apple has released a new affordable iPad model; 02/05/2018 – Cramer applauds Apple’s emerging razor-razorblade model: This could be ‘huge’; 15/05/2018 – KANTATSU COMPETES WITH APPLE’S MAIN LENS SUPPLIER LARGAN; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S COOK SAYS ON TARGET TO HIT $50B/YR SERVICES REV TARGET; 27/04/2018 – HANWANG TECHNOLOGY SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT TO TRANSFER ONE OF ITS NON-REGISTERED TRADEMARK RELATED RIGHTS TO APPLE INC AAPL.O; 15/03/2018 – EU antitrust regulators to decide on Apple, Shazam deal by April 23; 18/05/2018 – WITN Headlines: People familiar with recruitment efforts tell The Associated Press that tech giant Apple is strongly; 30/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : MAXIM SAYS SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES LONG-TERM OPPORTUNITY NOT ATTRACTIVE ENOUGH

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legacy Capital Prtnrs has 5.49% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 61,997 shares. Lincoln Natl invested 0.84% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lipe Dalton invested 4.9% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.31% or 28,809 shares. Washington Tru Bancorp holds 2.46% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 81,133 shares. Payden & Rygel invested 0.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca invested 0.32% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wellington Shields And Com Limited Com has invested 1.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 47,725 are held by Hendley And Co Inc. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 1.64% or 74,918 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Logan Capital Mngmt has invested 4.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First City Management Incorporated has invested 1.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bruce & Inc has invested 3.65% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated owns 54,842 shares. 191,227 were reported by Ancora Advisors Ltd.

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72M and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 24,807 shares to 163,414 shares, valued at $8.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS) by 49,443 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,257 shares, and cut its stake in Cna Finl Corp (NYSE:CNA).

