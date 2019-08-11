Apple (AAPL) Holder Sq Advisors Decreased Its Stake by $144.32 Million; Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Has Cut Stake in Transcanada Corp. (TRP) by $18.49 Million as Share Value Rose

Sq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 53.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sq Advisors Llc sold 763,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 672,007 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.65M, down from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $908.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 31/03/2018 – Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says Apple’s technology is a ‘means, not an end’ to help public education in his city; 23/04/2018 – Apple opens slightly up after Friday’s plunge, but it’s still in the red for the year; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Apple Team Up on New Credit Card–Update; 30/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Rumors suggest Apple could acquire `all or parts of’ media company Condé Nast; 17/04/2018 – Russia asks Google and Apple to remove Telegram from stores -lfax; 10/05/2018 – Chinese consumers don’t idealize American products the way they used to – and that;s bad news for Apple and Tesla; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Shazam Deal at Risk as EU Probes Impact on Music Market; 23/03/2018 – APPLE HAD CHALLENGED VALIDITY OF DSS PATENT ON NETWORKS; 29/05/2018 – Apple Cider Vinegar Market Pegged to Witness Promising Growth Prospects Through 2026, As Apple & Apple-flavoured Products Witness Soaring Demand; 10/04/2018 – Business Insider: Apple says all of its worldwide facilities are now 100 percent powered by clean energy

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp. (TRP) by 6.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 420,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 6.24 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $280.33M, down from 6.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Transcanada Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.75 billion market cap company. It closed at $48.1 lastly. It is down 10.49% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES TRANSCANADA’S RATING OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM S; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA – NGTL EXPORT CAPACITY OPEN SEASON CLOSED ON MARCH 15 AND WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED, WITH AVERAGE AWARDED CONTRACT TERM OF ABOUT 22 YRS; 19/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXPECTS NO MATERIAL FINL IMPACT FROM PROPOSED TAX; 03/05/2018 – TransCanada to start work on Keystone XL in Montana in fall 2018 -letter; 17/05/2018 – TransCanada Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA: PROJECT REPRESENTS AN INVESTMENT OF ABOUT C$100M; 09/04/2018 – CORRECT: TRANSCANADA SAYS ENERGY DISRUPTION TO SHIFT SPENDING; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS KEYSTONE XL CAPACITY AVAILABLE FOR LONG-TERM CONTRACTS NEARLY FULLY UTILIZED; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SAYS PRESSURE RESTRICTION ON ITS KEYSTONE PIPELINE HAS NOT HAD MATERIAL IMPACT ON EARNINGS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellcome Trust (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust has invested 9.95% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Yorktown Mgmt & Research holds 1,400 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Nomura has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 8.89M are owned by Principal Gru Inc. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 1.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Amundi Pioneer Asset invested 2.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Loeb Prtnrs Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,115 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 4.05% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 193,002 shares. The Texas-based Adams Asset Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Green Square Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 4.79% or 38,969 shares. Keystone Financial Planning Inc invested in 1.02% or 10,834 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 82,588 shares or 3.18% of all its holdings. 195,228 are held by Edgemoor Invest Advsrs Inc. Reilly Financial Lc stated it has 2.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rmb Capital Lc holds 0.93% or 194,100 shares in its portfolio.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75B and $15.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 74,705 shares to 88,255 shares, valued at $11.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 29,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG).