Apple (AAPL) Holder Sprott Has Raised Stake by $493,290; Beddow Capital Management Has Cut Its Timken Company (TKR) Position by $786,900 as Stock Declined

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Timken Company (TKR) by 12.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.74% . The hedge fund held 124,549 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.43 million, down from 142,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Timken Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $41.43. About 543,214 shares traded. The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) has declined 0.63% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TKR News: 01/05/2018 – TIMKEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.90 TO $4.00, EST. $3.59; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.50 TO $3.60; 01/05/2018 – Timken Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.80-EPS $3.90; 19/03/2018 – Timken Expects Sales to Be Up 12% to 13 % in 2018; 08/05/2018 – TIMKEN BOOSTS DIV TO 28C/SHR, WAS 27C, EST. 28C; 01/05/2018 – Timken Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.00; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 21/05/2018 – INDIA’S TIMKEN INDIA LTD TIMK.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT AFTER TAX 237 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 257.1 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Timken Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TKR); 12/03/2018 – Timken to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference in London

Sprott Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 2,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 50,610 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61M, up from 48,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – GBH’s Ives Sees Uphill Battle for Apple Going Into Earnings (Video); 05/03/2018 – Apple Said to Eye High-End Headphone Market (Video); 02/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Apple Rtgs Not Affected By New Cap Return Prgrm; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple must pay $502.6 Mln to VirnetX, federal jury rules- Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – Apple launches $100bn buyback and lifts dividend; 01/05/2018 – Munster on $AAPL earnings: They reduced iPhone inventory by 600K in the quarter which adds 1% to the iPhone growth; 29/05/2018 – Apple Upgrades HomePod Speaker With Stereo, Multi-Room Audio; 31/05/2018 – Messaging app Telegram claims Apple has blocked updates; 17/05/2018 – Apple Favored by 24 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/04/2018 – EU: Data Access Would Allow Apple to Encourage Customers to Switch to Apple Music

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Karpas Strategies Ltd Com invested in 1,455 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Com invested in 1,078 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Basswood Capital Management Lc holds 0.19% or 15,296 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Llc reported 5.83 million shares. Oak Oh reported 186,891 shares stake. Moreover, Kopp Advsrs has 1.13% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 7,336 shares. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 32,892 shares or 1.18% of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa stated it has 476,517 shares or 1.74% of all its holdings. Foundry Prtn Lc reported 4,372 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 586,510 shares. The Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 2.83% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Westwood Group Inc owns 584,644 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Rothschild Limited Liability holds 48,663 shares. Hartford Management Inc accumulated 15,134 shares. Corda Investment Mngmt Lc stated it has 65,637 shares.

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $460.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 15,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 188,983 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,841 shares, and cut its stake in Sprott Physical Gold & Silve.