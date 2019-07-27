Apple (AAPL) Holder Sprott Has Raised Position; As Micron Technology (MU) Stock Value Declined, Wafra Investment Advisory Group Has Trimmed by $8.42 Million Its Stake

Sprott Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 2,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,610 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61 million, up from 48,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – Apple Partners With Volkswagen to Develop Self-Driving Vehicles -New York Times; 18/05/2018 – APPLE TO PAY REMAINING TRANCHES DURING 2Q AND 3Q: FIN MIN; 28/03/2018 – U.S. Cellular to Offer New 9.7-inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support; 26/04/2018 – Analyst cuts profit forecasts for Apple due to ‘materially weaker’ iPhone demand; 25/04/2018 – Trump, Apple CEO to meet as U.S.-China trade row roils tech sector; 13/03/2018 – APPLE WORLDWIDE DEVELOPERS CONFERENCE 2018 SAN JOSE JUNE 4-8; 29/05/2018 – APPLE USING OLDED FOR MODELS NEXT YR HIGHLY UNLIKELY: JPMORGAN; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Teachers want to have technology to deliver their lessons. Most all teachers want a level of coding for their classes. #RevolutionCHI; 20/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple IBM combine Watson and Core ML for the smartest ever mobile apps (Ben Lovejoy/9 to 5 Mac); 30/04/2018 – Tsinghua Unigroup’s Yangtze Memory seeks to partner with Taiwan companies Phison, SPIL, ChipMOS to win Apple orders, sources say

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Micron Technology (MU) by 35.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 205,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 375,253 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.51M, down from 580,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Micron Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $47.49. About 19.68M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Hosokawa Micron 6277.T – 6-MTH group results; 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 19/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $60; RATING OUTPERFORM; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships Industry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 21/05/2018 – Micron Announces $10 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 21/05/2018 – Tech Today: Snap’s Re-redesign, Google’s 60 Minutes, Micron’s Good Times — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Advsrs stated it has 34,324 shares or 1.37% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank reported 3.23M shares. Rock Point Advsr Limited stated it has 5.91% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Montgomery Invest Management invested 1.56% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Diversified Tru has 0.65% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Compton Capital Mgmt Incorporated Ri invested in 8.3% or 100,552 shares. Security Retail Bank Of So Dak holds 2.68% or 11,273 shares. Baldwin Investment Management Limited Company reported 1.25% stake. North Amer Mgmt holds 3.06% or 96,688 shares in its portfolio. Provident Tru has invested 0.07% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Virginia-based Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mgmt has invested 0.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Raymond James Tru Na holds 189,264 shares. Old Bank & Trust In stated it has 1.47% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fagan Associates Incorporated reported 5.93% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Holderness Invests invested 3.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $460.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 104,018 shares to 27,663 shares, valued at $989,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gamestop Corp New (NYSE:GME) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Frp Hldgs Inc.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55 billion and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) by 23,622 shares to 160,337 shares, valued at $13.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 151,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Developed Markets Etf (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd, Ohio-based fund reported 19,416 shares. Wesbanco Retail Bank reported 6,656 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Qs Invsts Ltd accumulated 18,299 shares. Regions Fincl invested in 1,807 shares or 0% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.51% or 213,811 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Inc (Ca) has 0.01% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 795 shares. Natl Bank Of Stockton, California-based fund reported 11,193 shares. Syntal Capital Prtnrs invested in 0.3% or 16,000 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Co reported 706 shares. National Pension Serv accumulated 1.32M shares. Eaton Vance Management accumulated 880,777 shares. Korea Inv holds 2.70M shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Cypress Cap Grp Incorporated, a Florida-based fund reported 8,923 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0.03% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Hl Financial Svcs Ltd Liability Com has 98,323 shares.