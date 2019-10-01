Apple (AAPL) Holder Spears Abacus Advisors Has Lowered Position; As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Share Value Declined, Smith Asset Management Group LP Cut Its Holding

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 57.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 175,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 127,393 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.34 million, down from 302,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $205.56. About 878,580 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – Radiflow Announces New Industrial Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Application Framework; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS THE POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK APPEARS TO BE FOCUSED ON UKRAINE; 22/05/2018 – Silverfort Announces New Threat-Based Multifactor Authentication App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS TO BUY EVIDENT.IO FOR $300M IN CASH; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Cloud Services Infrastructure Company Evident.i; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY EVIDENT.IO; 15/03/2018 – Uber in talks with Toyota to sell self-driving tech; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT IS PARTICULARLY CONCERNING THAT UKRAINIAN CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE APPEARS TO BE TARGET OF POSSIBLE ATTACK; 26/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS CLOSES PURCHASE OF EVIDENT.IO

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 14.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 26,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 156,763 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.03M, down from 183,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $225.13. About 30.56M shares traded or 15.23% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/03/2018 – Tajikistan News: Saudi Crown Prince will meet Apple, Google teams; 20/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS ALL SERVICES NOW OPERATING NORMALLY; 20/04/2018 – AAPL:ISSUE AFFECTS SOME 13-INCH MACBOOK PRO NON TOUCH BAR UNITS; 26/04/2018 – Another major Apple supplier just delivered potential bad news for the iPhone X; 31/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market:; 04/04/2018 – Apple Hires Google Executive to Catch Rivals in AI Race; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Businesses should be more than about making revenues and profits. Businesses need to give back. #RevolutionCHI Watch his interview with @karaswisher and @chrislhayes now on @MSNBC; 02/05/2018 – The iPhone X was the most popular iPhone sold every week of Apple’s most recent quarter, Tim Cook told CNBC’s Jim Cramer; 26/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor: Apple working on new device family under codename ‘Star’ [u]; 13/03/2018 – US News: Apple Supplier Wistron Secures Land to Build New Site in Southern India

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset invested in 3,067 shares. Bridgecreek Investment Mgmt Ltd Co reported 5,000 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 20 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 3,124 shares. Reilly Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested in 56,824 shares. Crosslink Capital holds 6.36% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 137,058 shares. Earnest Prtnrs accumulated 37 shares or 0% of the stock. Telemus Capital Limited Liability Company, a Michigan-based fund reported 7,199 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0.03% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 1.17 million are held by Northern Corp. Advsr Asset Management holds 0.1% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 27,551 shares. Fiduciary Tru Company holds 1,806 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.08% or 2,115 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw & Incorporated has 735,571 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring Financial Bank invested 0.11% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $2.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 64,335 shares to 149,259 shares, valued at $25.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 236,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 674,546 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. F&V Cap Mngmt reported 0.6% stake. Oak Associate Limited Oh accumulated 186,891 shares. Armstrong Shaw Associates Ct holds 6.31% or 34,883 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Olstein Cap LP has 0.64% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Contrarius Mgmt has 0.73% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 49,854 are held by Intersect Capital Limited Liability. Virtu Fincl Lc has 0.35% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gofen Glossberg Il stated it has 382,864 shares or 2.6% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 1.62% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.59% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fulton Bank & Trust Na holds 1.64% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 122,918 shares. Moreover, Quantum Capital Management has 1.35% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 12,466 shares. St Germain D J Inc owns 185,238 shares for 4% of their portfolio. Zwj Investment Counsel invested in 131,915 shares or 2.05% of the stock. Asset Management One Ltd accumulated 2.63M shares.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $851.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 38,865 shares to 389,260 shares, valued at $26.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).