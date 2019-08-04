Apple (AAPL) Holder Southeast Asset Advisors Increased Position by $1.17 Million as Market Value Rose; Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Has Cut Its Stake in Amgen Com (AMGN) by $304,000

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 40.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 2,305 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $438,000, down from 3,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $187.22. About 2.97 million shares traded or 6.94% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts Selected Praluent as Exclusive PCSK9 Inhibitor Therapy on Its National Preferred Formulary as of July 1, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 19/04/2018 – $NVS CEO Vas Narasimhan found his replacement as development chief — at $AMGN John Tsai –; 10/04/2018 – NEW AMGEN BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT IN RHODE ISLAND EXPECTED TO COST $165 MLN, CREATE 150 NEW MANUFACTURING JOBS; 19/04/2018 – Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS $AMGN; 27/04/2018 – California Life Sciences Institute (CLSI) Names Presentation High School Sophomore the Amgen Bay Area BioGENEius Finalist; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine p; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 16/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 761024 Company: AMGEN INC; 23/05/2018 – Amgen Enters Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Improve Symptom Management During Cancer Treatment

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 6,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 83,965 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.95M, up from 77,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86 million shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 21/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS SERVICES OPERATING NORMALLY AFTER MAINTENANCE; 28/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Apple focuses on creativity in education at its spring product launch event; 12/03/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Apple in Austin, ESPN’s new boss, Brazil’s biggest pop star; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: ‘I don’t have to do a thing’ to own more of Apple; 26/03/2018 – Apple’s Chinese suppliers rise to highest number; 20/04/2018 – GRAPHIC-Take Five: World markets themes for the week ahead; 30/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs MEC Resources, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 04/27/2018; 23/05/2018 – Apple signs deal with Volkswagen for driverless cars; 04/05/2018 – Since then, designers including Coach, Kate Spade and Nike also have partnered with Apple to create trendy bands at high price points; 17/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple, Part II”

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intersect Cap Ltd Company holds 0.52% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 6,501 shares. Horizon Investments Limited Liability Co invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Kdi Cap Ptnrs Lc owns 58,023 shares for 3.88% of their portfolio. 5,156 were accumulated by Df Dent Inc. Motco has invested 0.52% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Northstar Inv Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1,270 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 16,878 shares. Arrow Fin invested in 26,910 shares or 1.18% of the stock. 1,350 were reported by Edgemoor Invest Advsrs. Eagle Asset invested in 0.02% or 16,948 shares. Trust has invested 1.37% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 1,100 were reported by Jag Capital Management Ltd Liability. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 5,380 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 16,382 shares. Sequoia Financial Advsrs Lc invested in 7,707 shares.

