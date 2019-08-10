Apple (AAPL) Holder Southeast Asset Advisors Has Upped Position; Stephens Investment Management Group Position in Encore Cap Group (ECPG) Raised by $857,250

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (ECPG) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc bought 31,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.93% . The institutional investor held 549,270 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.96M, up from 517,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Encore Cap Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22B market cap company. The stock increased 4.12% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $39.16. About 471,126 shares traded or 64.92% up from the average. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 1.02% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Encore Capital Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECPG); 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – NAMED PRIME CONTRACTOR UNDER DEFENSE INFORMATION SYSTEMS AGENCY ENCORE lll IDIQ AWARDS PROGRAM; 27/03/2018 – REVA Announces First Implant of the Fantom Encore Bioresorbable Scaffold in Switzerland; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 46mm, REF 804-07-460 Product Us; 21/05/2018 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals: Elucidating The Results Of The Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial; 07/05/2018 – Encore Capital Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 14-15; 09/04/2018 – ECS Awarded $17.5 Billion ENCORE lll IDIQ Contract Vehicle by DISA; 27/04/2018 – WYNN CEO MATT MADDOX PROPOSES CALLING CASINO ‘ENCORE BOSTON HARBOR’; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 38mm, REF 804-07-380 Product Us; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 42mm, REF 804-07-420 Product Us

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 6,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 83,965 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.95 million, up from 77,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/03/2018 – Is Apple iPhone X Production at Risk? — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – Phone Scoop: Jury Says Apple Owes VirnetX $503M Over Patents: VirnetX has won another courtroom victory over Apple, this time; 25/04/2018 – TRUMP: PLAN TO TALK TRADE IN MEETING WITH APPLE’S COOK; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s deal for Shazam draws ‘in-depth investigation’ from Europe; 18/04/2018 – Apple Bank Selects Continuity for Compliance Change Management; 11/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook has criticized Facebook for its data practices; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires Google’s Al chief John Giannandrea – New York Times; 27/04/2018 – They believe Amazon will have a bigger impact than Apple or Google in the medical sector and are worried about hiring talent; 09/05/2018 – The Silicon Valley venture capitalist says Apple is a massive generator of cash, but it’s probably slipping on the innovation side; 12/03/2018 – Apple Music hits 38 million paid subscribers

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First City Mgmt Incorporated holds 7,889 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Washington-based Smart Portfolios Ltd Com has invested 0.13% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lourd Capital Ltd Liability Co invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreno Evelyn V stated it has 68,663 shares or 3.85% of all its holdings. Consulate reported 2.66% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Beacon Capital Mngmt reported 921 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Co stated it has 15,963 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Greystone Managed owns 105,661 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Halsey Ct holds 4.26% or 136,657 shares. Leavell Mngmt holds 1.86% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 87,486 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot And Ma invested in 17,818 shares. 55,640 were reported by River & Mercantile Asset Ltd Liability Partnership. Professional Advisory Services reported 0.05% stake. Macnealy Hoover Investment holds 29,356 shares or 4.29% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 5.34M shares.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $45.26 million activity.

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08B and $4.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 114,339 shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $55.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 36,204 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 287,081 shares, and cut its stake in Match Group Inc.